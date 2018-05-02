Orbis acquires Ohio automotive packaging manufacturer

Oconomowoc-based Orbis Corp. has acquired Perrysburg, Ohio-based Hinkle Manufacturing Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hinkle makes custom packaging for the automotive industry that is designed for part protection. Founded in 1962, the company has a 90,000-square-foot fabrication and warehousing facility in Perrysburg and a thermoforming plant in Dearborn, Michigan where it makes trays and plastic components. Hinkle has 125 employees.

Orbis manufactures plastic reusable totes, bulk containers, pallets and dunnage, and provides a tracking and management service for its products. It has about 2,500 employees in more than 50 U.S. and Europe locations. Orbis is a subsidiary of Neenah-based Menasha Corp.

The acquisition will expand Orbis’ dunnage offerings.

“The expertise and capabilities of Hinkle Manufacturing expand our portfolio of custom reusable packaging products and bring even more solutions to the evolving and growing needs that we are seeing in the marketplace,” said Bill Ash, president of ORBIS. “Our commitment to providing unmatched products and services includes ensuring that our customers have the best options for their reusable packaging needs. Hinkle Manufacturing and our recent acquisition of Response Packaging will strengthen our custom solutions offerings.”