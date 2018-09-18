OnCourse Learning to be acquired for reported $500 million

Brookfield professional webinar firm to join Bertelsmann

by

September 18, 2018, 11:09 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/oncourse-learning-to-be-acquired-for-reported-500-million/

Patrick Sheahan, president and CEO of OnCourse Learning.

Brookfield-based professional training webinar provider OnCourse Learning is set to be acquired by German company Bertelsmann for a reported $500 million. The transaction is expected to close this fall, pending regulatory approval.

OnCourse was sold by New York private equity firm CIP Capital, which acquired the company in 2014 from Cleveland private equity firm The Riverside Co. The transaction was described by Bertelsmann as “in the mid-nine-digit euro range.” Reuters pegged the deal at around $500 million.

OnCourse was ranked at 2950 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing firms in the country, up from 3429 on the 2017 list.

The company, which was founded in 2007, has grown steadily via acquisition. In January, it announced the acquisition of Lake Geneva-based Wound Care Education Institute Inc., and in August, it announced the acquisition of Waunakee-based Total Training Solutions. It now has about 375 employees and an online library of around 22,000 courses used for corporate and advanced training in the health care, financial services and real estate sectors. About 750,000 people and 19,000 businesses use OnCourse each year.

Bertelsmann is a global media, services and education company. It took a 75 percent ownership stake in Penguin Random House last year, and also owns online education provider Relias and magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. Bertelsmann has 119,000 employees and reported $20.1 billion in 2017 revenue.

The acquisition of OnCourse expands Bertelsmann’s U.S. reach. The company plans to combine OnCourse’s health care division with its Relias subsidiary, which also provides online health care education. OnCourse’s financial services and real estate offerings “will be continued as a separate business in the future,” the announcement says.

“The acquisition of OnCourse Learning is an important strategic step for Bertelsmann in several respects,” said Thomas Rabe, chairman and chief executive officer of Bertelsmann, in a statement. “We are expanding our education business to include a company with considerable growth potential. At the same time, the transaction will further strengthen our presence in the U.S., where we already generate more than 20 percent of our revenues. In the future, we expect this share to rise to around 30 percent.”

Representatives of OnCourse Learning could not be reached for comment on the transaction.

Patrick Sheahan, president and CEO of OnCourse Learning.

Brookfield-based professional training webinar provider OnCourse Learning is set to be acquired by German company Bertelsmann for a reported $500 million. The transaction is expected to close this fall, pending regulatory approval.

OnCourse was sold by New York private equity firm CIP Capital, which acquired the company in 2014 from Cleveland private equity firm The Riverside Co. The transaction was described by Bertelsmann as “in the mid-nine-digit euro range.” Reuters pegged the deal at around $500 million.

OnCourse was ranked at 2950 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing firms in the country, up from 3429 on the 2017 list.

The company, which was founded in 2007, has grown steadily via acquisition. In January, it announced the acquisition of Lake Geneva-based Wound Care Education Institute Inc., and in August, it announced the acquisition of Waunakee-based Total Training Solutions. It now has about 375 employees and an online library of around 22,000 courses used for corporate and advanced training in the health care, financial services and real estate sectors. About 750,000 people and 19,000 businesses use OnCourse each year.

Bertelsmann is a global media, services and education company. It took a 75 percent ownership stake in Penguin Random House last year, and also owns online education provider Relias and magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. Bertelsmann has 119,000 employees and reported $20.1 billion in 2017 revenue.

The acquisition of OnCourse expands Bertelsmann’s U.S. reach. The company plans to combine OnCourse’s health care division with its Relias subsidiary, which also provides online health care education. OnCourse’s financial services and real estate offerings “will be continued as a separate business in the future,” the announcement says.

“The acquisition of OnCourse Learning is an important strategic step for Bertelsmann in several respects,” said Thomas Rabe, chairman and chief executive officer of Bertelsmann, in a statement. “We are expanding our education business to include a company with considerable growth potential. At the same time, the transaction will further strengthen our presence in the U.S., where we already generate more than 20 percent of our revenues. In the future, we expect this share to rise to around 30 percent.”

Representatives of OnCourse Learning could not be reached for comment on the transaction.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    Future 50

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

When will AI take over and render us obsolete?
The View at Eveolution

09/18/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/20/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

2018 Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit
Baird Corporate Headquarters

09/21/201812:00 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm