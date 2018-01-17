OnCourse Learning acquires Wound Care Education Institute

Brookfield-based OnCourse Learning Corp. today announced it has acquired Lake Geneva-based Wound Care Education Institute Inc. for an undisclosed price. The transaction closed Dec. 20.

WCEI offers on-site and online courses in wound care and holds an annual Wild on Wounds conference for wound care clinicians nationwide. The organization was founded in 2002 by registered nurses Nancy Morgan and Donna Sardina, who noticed there was limited access to specialized wound education for health care professionals. It has now educated more than 25,000 health care professionals in skin and wound management, diabetic wounds and ostomy management.

“Skin is the largest organ in the body, and more than 6.5 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic wounds,” Morgan said. “We have the ability to empower clinicians to make a difference in their patients’ lives. Becoming part of OnCourse Learning, which educates clinicians in 20 different health care professions, allows us to meet the educational needs of many more professionals.”

OnCourse Learning provides online licensure, regulatory and compliance education solutions in financial services, health care and real estate. It was founded in 2007 and has 11,000 courses used by 6,500 corporate partners. The company has grown via acquisition, acquiring 12 training companies and platforms since its inception. This most recent acquisition will expand OnCourse’s offerings in wound care, an educational component for which demand is expected to grow as the patient population ages and penalties are imposed on health care facilities for adverse events such as wounds, said Barry Bottino, communications director at OnCourse.

WCEI has 20 employees, all of whom work remotely and will be retained at those locations in the transaction, Bottino said. Morgan and Sardina sold the business and will stay on with OnCourse.

“Wound care impacts patients along nearly the entire care continuum,” said Patrick Sheahan, president and chief executive officer of OnCourse Learning. “By educating clinicians throughout the continuum, patient care can be more positively influenced thanks to Wound Care Education Institute’s library of courses.”