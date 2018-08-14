OnCourse Learning acquires Waunakee banking webinar provider

Brookfield-based OnCourse Learning announced today that it has acquired Waunakee-based Total Training Solutions. The transaction closed May 15 for an undisclosed price.

OnCourse Learning provides online educational courses for state and federal prelicensing and continuing education programs, accredited course content, exam prep, publications, e-books and events via its learning management platform. It serves the financial services, health care and real estate industries, among others.

Total Training Solutions offers educational training webinars for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders covering topics such as lending, Bank Secrecy Act, beneficial ownership and call reports. It manages sites including bankwebinars.com, cuwebinars.com, directorseries.com and Core Compliance Suite, and hosts the annual Bank Trainers Conference. TTS was founded in 2002 by banking veteran Mark Bennett.

The acquisition will allow OnCourse to expand its offerings to clients, allowing them to meet compliance, risk management and operational needs, the company said.

“The addition of TTS to the OnCourse Learning family specifically complements our already robust e-learning content, rounding out offerings for banks, credit unions, banking associations and credit union leagues,” said Brett Shively, executive vice president of professional certification and licensure for OnCourse Learning.

TTS’ 10 employees, including former majority owner and president Mark Bennett, will all remain with the company and continue working from its two offices in Waunakee and Mount Prospect, Illinois, Bennett said. OnCourse has about 104 employees at its Brookfield office.

Bennett said the integration with OnCourse will provide TTS’ clients with a broader range of products.

“It should be a good situation for everybody. It’s something we didn’t go into lightly, and we made sure it was a company that was well established and had the same ideals we did,” Bennett said. “It gave us some additional resources that we didn’t have before, being a little smaller company. It allowed us to have the ability to grow more.”