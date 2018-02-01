Novo Group merges with Illinois-based Xcellero

Brookfield-based recruiting and management consulting firm Novo Group Inc. and Naperville, Illinois-based Xcellero Leadership, a leadership and organizational development firm, announced that they have merged.

Xcellero Leadership will be rebranded as Xcellero, Novo’s Talent Effectiveness Solution, in the newly-merged company. No staff reductions or changes will be made.

The firm’s main office will be in Brookfield.

The combined capabilities and experience of the Novo Group and Xcellero Leadership more than doubles the size of their national Talent Effectiveness Solutions practice, the firms said, and adds depth to their set of programs. Xcellero’s co-founders and managing directors, Andy Kindler and Doug McKinley, will lead the Talent Effectiveness Solutions practice and team of consultants at the Novo Group.

The firms said Novo Group’s practice offerings combined with Xcellero’s programs will “encompass the full talent lifecycle from finding and recruiting talent, to ensuring that investment made in people guides organizations to achieve sustainable growth.

“Our clients know talent is the game changer in organizational performance,” said Kelly Renz, Novo Group chief executive officer. “In this hyper-competitive talent landscape, organizations need to ensure their people are equipped to grow as individuals and teams, and are effectively prepared to meet the demands of business challenges.”

“Xcellero’s programs work with individuals, teams and organizations as a whole during times of change and growth by igniting and developing sustaining initiatives that drive the client’s strategic plans forward,” said Kindler. “The power of combining Xcellero with the talent selection and human capital consulting solutions of Novo, provides clients even more options under one advisor relationship roof.”