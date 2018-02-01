Novo Group merges with Illinois-based Xcellero

Main office to be in Brookfield

by

February 01, 2018, 1:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/novo-group-merges-with-illinois-based-xcellero/

Brookfield-based recruiting and management consulting firm Novo Group Inc. and Naperville, Illinois-based Xcellero Leadership, a leadership and organizational development firm, announced that they have merged.

Xcellero Leadership will be rebranded as Xcellero, Novo’s Talent Effectiveness Solution, in the newly-merged company. No staff reductions or changes will be made.

The firm’s main office will be in Brookfield.

The combined capabilities and experience of the Novo Group and Xcellero Leadership more than doubles the size of their national Talent Effectiveness Solutions practice, the firms said, and adds depth to their set of programs. Xcellero’s co-founders and managing directors, Andy Kindler and Doug McKinley, will lead the Talent Effectiveness Solutions practice and team of consultants at the Novo Group.

Kelly Renz

The firms said Novo Group’s practice offerings combined with Xcellero’s programs will “encompass the full talent lifecycle from finding and recruiting talent, to ensuring that investment made in people guides organizations to achieve sustainable growth.

“Our clients know talent is the game changer in organizational performance,” said Kelly Renz, Novo Group chief executive officer. “In this hyper-competitive talent landscape, organizations need to ensure their people are equipped to grow as individuals and teams, and are effectively prepared to meet the demands of business challenges.”

“Xcellero’s programs work with individuals, teams and organizations as a whole during times of change and growth by igniting and developing sustaining initiatives that drive the client’s strategic plans forward,” said Kindler. “The power of combining Xcellero with the talent selection and human capital consulting solutions of Novo, provides clients even more options under one advisor relationship roof.”

Brookfield-based recruiting and management consulting firm Novo Group Inc. and Naperville, Illinois-based Xcellero Leadership, a leadership and organizational development firm, announced that they have merged.

Xcellero Leadership will be rebranded as Xcellero, Novo’s Talent Effectiveness Solution, in the newly-merged company. No staff reductions or changes will be made.

The firm’s main office will be in Brookfield.

The combined capabilities and experience of the Novo Group and Xcellero Leadership more than doubles the size of their national Talent Effectiveness Solutions practice, the firms said, and adds depth to their set of programs. Xcellero’s co-founders and managing directors, Andy Kindler and Doug McKinley, will lead the Talent Effectiveness Solutions practice and team of consultants at the Novo Group.

Kelly Renz

The firms said Novo Group’s practice offerings combined with Xcellero’s programs will “encompass the full talent lifecycle from finding and recruiting talent, to ensuring that investment made in people guides organizations to achieve sustainable growth.

“Our clients know talent is the game changer in organizational performance,” said Kelly Renz, Novo Group chief executive officer. “In this hyper-competitive talent landscape, organizations need to ensure their people are equipped to grow as individuals and teams, and are effectively prepared to meet the demands of business challenges.”

“Xcellero’s programs work with individuals, teams and organizations as a whole during times of change and growth by igniting and developing sustaining initiatives that drive the client’s strategic plans forward,” said Kindler. “The power of combining Xcellero with the talent selection and human capital consulting solutions of Novo, provides clients even more options under one advisor relationship roof.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm