North Shore Bank planning East Side Milwaukee location

North Shore Bank is planning to convert a brick duplex on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side into a bank branch.

The Brookfield-based bank purchased the two-story property at 510-516 E. Pleasant St. in 2016 and plans to invest $700,000 into the facility, according to documents submitted to the city.

North Shore Bank pulled a construction permit for the project Aug. 30.

The project includes preserving the existing structure, built in 1880, and adding an addition, including a raised terrace and landscaping. North Shore Bank is working with architectural firm Plunkett Raysich on the project.

“North Shore Bank will blend the old with the new, integrate into the existing sidewalk placements and triangular green space and seamlessly connect to the adjacent smaller-scale neighborhood but also contribute to the recently built environment of the Lower and Upper Water Street districts of the Park East Corridor,” the bank stated in city documents.

The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will consider the request Oct. 11.

North Shore Bank representatives would not comment further on the application to the city. Currently, North Shore does not have any locations in downtown Milwaukee or on the East Side. The closest branch to the Pleasant Street property is at 1900 N. Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. Dr.

If approved, the bank will likely cater to the thousands of apartment residents who have moved into the North Water Street corridor over the last decade. Several new developments in that area include Mandel Group’s North End Apartments and The Rhythm, 1632 N. Water St., which was developed by New Land Enterprises.

Wangard Partners is planning a four-story condominium development at 1693 & 1701-1729 N. Water St. and in April, Ogden Multifamily Partners LLC purchased a 1 acre site 1668 N. Water St. with plans for a multi-family development.