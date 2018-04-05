Mukwonago IT firm acquired by Colorado company

Mukwonago-based IT firm Wind Lake Solutions Inc. has been acquired by SSP Innovations LLC.

Wind Lake focuses on delivering, integrating and optimizing Geographic Information Systems for utilities, telecommunication providers and municipal government organizations. It also provides GIS data maintenance, custom software for data integration, and an inter-company communication, management and reporting app for utilities.

Centennial, Colorado-based SSP offers IT services and software development for electric, gas and water utilities. Jacksonville Beach, Florida-based Warren Equity Partners invested in SSP in April 2017, and plans to help the company expand via organic growth and add-on acquisitions.

According to SSP, the acquisition of Wind Lake will provide GIS solutions for its utility and municipality clients, most of which are increasing their investments in enterprise GIS solutions, but are dependent on third-party solutions to update and manage GIS data and applications.

“We are proud to welcome Wind Lake to the SSP family,” said Skye Perry, chief executive officer of SSP. “Wind Lake is led by industry veterans who have strong reputations for customer focus and employee engagement. Wind Lake’s data solutions add a valued offering to SSP’s suite of services, and we are looking forward to working with management to continue to grow the business.”

Representatives of Wind Lake and SSP could not be reached for additional information about the transaction and integration.