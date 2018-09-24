MLG Capital closing $100 million fund

Plans to launch fourth real estate investment fund Oct. 1

by

September 24, 2018, 11:55 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/mlg-capital-closing-100-million-fund/

Brookfield-based MLG Capital LLC is raising a $100 million fund to invest in real estate, it announced today.

Wallen

MLG Private Fund III is scheduled to close Sept. 30. It is open to new accredited investors. According to SEC filings, the fund was launched in August 2016 and had raised $64.9 million as of April 30, 2018.

Using its private funds, MLG invests in commercial real estate projects across the country, focusing on multifamily, industrial, retail and office properties. Established in 1987, MLG Capital has acquired about 15.5 million square feet of real estate. The exited and estimated current value of its portfolio is more than $1.5 billion. MLG Capital and its affiliated companies have grown to about 250 employees.

“MLG Private Fund III has had incredible acquisitions to date,” said David Binder, vice president at MLG Capital. “Our Fund III Investors are already diversified into over 3,200 multi-family units and over 2.2 million commercial square feet, with locations across several states.”

In June, MLG/PF Trails at Creekside Co-Investor LLC reported it had raised $18.4 million in equity for a commercial real estate project, according to an SEC filing. MLG on Sept. 5 closed on the acquisition of Trails at Creekside, a 444-unit apartment complex in Allen, Texas, for which it was seeking $29.7 million in equity, according to its website. It planned to invest in the deal with its series of funds.

Also this year, Fund III has invested in Boone Plaza Industrial in Minneapolis; Landings at Carrier Parkway in Dallas; Sienna Springs Apartments in Phoenix; Grafton Commons Retail Portfolio in Grafton; and Northern Lights Industrial Portfolio in Bloomington and New Hope, Minnesota.

“We’ve had overwhelming interest in Fund III,” said David Binder, vice president at MLG Capital. “Originally, we targeted to raise $100 million of equity. We maintained the ability to raise up to $150 million of total equity. We think we will land somewhere in the $135 (million) to $140 million range, proving our investors truly love what we are doing.”

MLG Capital plans to launch MLG Private Fund IV on Oct. 1.

“We target 13 to 15 percent net IRR returns to our investors from a combination of cash flow and appreciation over time and have consistently achieved these returns over our 31+ year history,” said Timothy Wallen, chief executive officer and principal at MLG Capital.

Brookfield-based MLG Capital LLC is raising a $100 million fund to invest in real estate, it announced today.

Wallen

MLG Private Fund III is scheduled to close Sept. 30. It is open to new accredited investors. According to SEC filings, the fund was launched in August 2016 and had raised $64.9 million as of April 30, 2018.

Using its private funds, MLG invests in commercial real estate projects across the country, focusing on multifamily, industrial, retail and office properties. Established in 1987, MLG Capital has acquired about 15.5 million square feet of real estate. The exited and estimated current value of its portfolio is more than $1.5 billion. MLG Capital and its affiliated companies have grown to about 250 employees.

“MLG Private Fund III has had incredible acquisitions to date,” said David Binder, vice president at MLG Capital. “Our Fund III Investors are already diversified into over 3,200 multi-family units and over 2.2 million commercial square feet, with locations across several states.”

In June, MLG/PF Trails at Creekside Co-Investor LLC reported it had raised $18.4 million in equity for a commercial real estate project, according to an SEC filing. MLG on Sept. 5 closed on the acquisition of Trails at Creekside, a 444-unit apartment complex in Allen, Texas, for which it was seeking $29.7 million in equity, according to its website. It planned to invest in the deal with its series of funds.

Also this year, Fund III has invested in Boone Plaza Industrial in Minneapolis; Landings at Carrier Parkway in Dallas; Sienna Springs Apartments in Phoenix; Grafton Commons Retail Portfolio in Grafton; and Northern Lights Industrial Portfolio in Bloomington and New Hope, Minnesota.

“We’ve had overwhelming interest in Fund III,” said David Binder, vice president at MLG Capital. “Originally, we targeted to raise $100 million of equity. We maintained the ability to raise up to $150 million of total equity. We think we will land somewhere in the $135 (million) to $140 million range, proving our investors truly love what we are doing.”

MLG Capital plans to launch MLG Private Fund IV on Oct. 1.

“We target 13 to 15 percent net IRR returns to our investors from a combination of cash flow and appreciation over time and have consistently achieved these returns over our 31+ year history,” said Timothy Wallen, chief executive officer and principal at MLG Capital.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am