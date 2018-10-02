Milwaukee Tool acquires Sun Prairie-based Imperial Blades

Company plans to invest in growing brand

October 02, 2018, 12:22 PM

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool has acquired Sun Prairie-based Imperial Blades, a manufacturer of blades for oscillating multi-tools.

The Milwaukee Tool headquarters on Lisbon Road in Brookfield.

“Imperial Blades is a strong brand focused on expanding and delivering a broad range of high quality solutions to the oscillating tool category,” said Joseph Galli, chief executive officer of Milwaukee Tool’s parent company Techtronic Industries. “Milwaukee Tool remains relentlessly focused on delivering innovative solutions and we are proud to expand our U.S. manufacturing footprint and portfolio of professional brands with Imperial Blades.”

Milwaukee Tool plans to keep Imperial Blades, which was founded in 2008, as its own brand. Milwaukee Tool has seen substantial growth in recent years, primarily driven organically through innovation. The one major acquisition the company made recently was the 2014 purchase of Mukwonago-based Empire Level, which has also remained as its own brand.

“Milwaukee’s intent is to invest in Imperial to grow the brand’s reach and breadth; and to jointly develop new products in the oscillating tool category with the Milwaukee team,” Heather McGee, a Milwaukee Tool spokeswoman said in an email.

McGee described Imperial Blades as “a healthy operation with a very strong and capable organization,” adding Milwaukee Tool has no intent to move operations from the Sun Prairie area.

She declined to provide other specifics on the deal, including the purchase price.

