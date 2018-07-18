Milwaukee startup Socialeads raising $750,000

Winnebago Seed Fund leading round

by

July 18, 2018, 2:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/milwaukee-startup-socialeads-raising-750000/

Milwaukee startup Socialeads is raising a $750,000 seed round led by the Winnebago Seed Fund.

Entrepreneurs ask questions of Northwestern Mutual at the Reverse Pitch kickoff event.
Credit: Molly Dill

BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. are also contributing to the funding round, which is being limited to those three investors and is expected to close next week, said Larry Hitchcock, co-founder of Socialeads. He declined to disclose exact investment amounts.

Socialeads was the winner of the Northwestern Mutual Reverse Pitch Competition in January. The Northwestern Mutual contribution announced today is in addition to the “up to $85,000” seed investment the Milwaukee life insurance company committed to Socialeads for winning the competition, Hitchcock said.

Established by Hitchcock, an entrepreneur, and solutions architect Matthew Salzer, Socialeads is a software platform built to help Northwestern Mutual address its salesperson market potential and referral friction challenges. It can analyze social media data using machine learning and data science to find the ideal potential clients in a salesperson’s social media networks.

As a result of the Reverse Pitch win, Socialeads is now working out of Northwestern Mutual’s offices in downtown Milwaukee. Hitchcock relocated from California to his native Milwaukee after the win.

David Trotter, managing director of the Neenah-based, $11 million Winnebago Seed Fund, said he decided to invest in Socialeads because of the Northwestern Mutual partnership and the founders’ skills.

“I think they have a very talented team,” Trotter said. “Their partnership with Northwestern Mutual made them a very compelling investment opportunity and I think it’s a great example, too, of bringing someone like Larry who was working out in California back to Wisconsin. It’s also a success story for the Reverse Pitch competition that was put on for Northwestern Mutual, too.”

Hitchcock said Socialeads will use the funding round to fuel its rapid growth, hiring another three to five engineers immediately to increase its development resources.

“We’re also very open to moving people from outside of the local market into the local market,” he said. “We’re growing our team here in Milwaukee.”

Socialeads plans to launch its pilot program within two Northwestern Mutual offices, one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast, later this month. It will then expand the program more widely within Northwestern Mutual before launching it to a wider audience in the third or fourth quarter, Hitchcock said.

“As part of our working with the digital innovation team where we’re co-located in the downtown offices, we’re working with their strategic innovation offices,” he said.

If all goes well with the pilot programs, Hitchcock expects to hire another four to five employees this year.

Milwaukee startup Socialeads is raising a $750,000 seed round led by the Winnebago Seed Fund.

Entrepreneurs ask questions of Northwestern Mutual at the Reverse Pitch kickoff event.
Credit: Molly Dill

BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. are also contributing to the funding round, which is being limited to those three investors and is expected to close next week, said Larry Hitchcock, co-founder of Socialeads. He declined to disclose exact investment amounts.

Socialeads was the winner of the Northwestern Mutual Reverse Pitch Competition in January. The Northwestern Mutual contribution announced today is in addition to the “up to $85,000” seed investment the Milwaukee life insurance company committed to Socialeads for winning the competition, Hitchcock said.

Established by Hitchcock, an entrepreneur, and solutions architect Matthew Salzer, Socialeads is a software platform built to help Northwestern Mutual address its salesperson market potential and referral friction challenges. It can analyze social media data using machine learning and data science to find the ideal potential clients in a salesperson’s social media networks.

As a result of the Reverse Pitch win, Socialeads is now working out of Northwestern Mutual’s offices in downtown Milwaukee. Hitchcock relocated from California to his native Milwaukee after the win.

David Trotter, managing director of the Neenah-based, $11 million Winnebago Seed Fund, said he decided to invest in Socialeads because of the Northwestern Mutual partnership and the founders’ skills.

“I think they have a very talented team,” Trotter said. “Their partnership with Northwestern Mutual made them a very compelling investment opportunity and I think it’s a great example, too, of bringing someone like Larry who was working out in California back to Wisconsin. It’s also a success story for the Reverse Pitch competition that was put on for Northwestern Mutual, too.”

Hitchcock said Socialeads will use the funding round to fuel its rapid growth, hiring another three to five engineers immediately to increase its development resources.

“We’re also very open to moving people from outside of the local market into the local market,” he said. “We’re growing our team here in Milwaukee.”

Socialeads plans to launch its pilot program within two Northwestern Mutual offices, one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast, later this month. It will then expand the program more widely within Northwestern Mutual before launching it to a wider audience in the third or fourth quarter, Hitchcock said.

“As part of our working with the digital innovation team where we’re co-located in the downtown offices, we’re working with their strategic innovation offices,” he said.

If all goes well with the pilot programs, Hitchcock expects to hire another four to five employees this year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm