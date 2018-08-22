Milwaukee firm Canpango acquired by South Carolina company

Salesforce solution provider to join ScanSource

by

August 22, 2018, 12:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/milwaukee-firm-canpango-acquired-by-south-carolina-company/

Milwaukee-based Salesforce solution and consulting firm Canpango LLC has been acquired by Greenville, South Carolina-based ScanSource Inc.

The transaction closed Aug. 20 for an undisclosed price, ScanSource announced today.

Canpango offers professional services such as Salesforce solution configuration and implementation, business process consulting, training and education, application development, data migration and reporting for an international client base.

All 70 of Canpango’s employees will retain their jobs and continue operating from Canpango’s existing offices in Milwaukee, Chicago, New York, London and Port Elizabeth, South Africa, said Melissa Andrews, a ScanSource spokeswoman.

Matt Lautz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Canpango, will continue to lead the company as a division of ScanSource focused on customer relationship management and business process consulting. Lautz previously founded and led cloud communications provider Corvisa, which he sold to ShoreTel Inc. for $8.5 million in January 2016.

“(Customer relationship management) is at the core of every customer conversation, as reliable data allows for more meaningful customer relationships. The CRM conversation provides a natural entrance point for partners to extend their current offerings beyond (unified communications as a service) and (contact center as a service) to include CRM, marketing automation, business consulting services and more,” Lautz said. “We are excited to join the ScanSource team and to deliver the professional services that can help both ScanSource and Intelisys partners accelerate these business opportunities.”

The acquisition allows ScanSource, a technology products and solutions provider, to expand its CRM and professional services offerings, the company said.

“As our partners continue to move upmarket into larger, more complex UCaaS and CCaaS opportunities, the requirements for CRM are increasing. The team at Canpango brings extensive experience around these technologies, as well as the professional services needed to make these solutions successful,” said Mike Baur, CEO of ScanSource. “We continually look for new markets for our partners to delve into and are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings. We welcome the Canpango team to the ScanSource family.”

Milwaukee-based Salesforce solution and consulting firm Canpango LLC has been acquired by Greenville, South Carolina-based ScanSource Inc.

The transaction closed Aug. 20 for an undisclosed price, ScanSource announced today.

Canpango offers professional services such as Salesforce solution configuration and implementation, business process consulting, training and education, application development, data migration and reporting for an international client base.

All 70 of Canpango’s employees will retain their jobs and continue operating from Canpango’s existing offices in Milwaukee, Chicago, New York, London and Port Elizabeth, South Africa, said Melissa Andrews, a ScanSource spokeswoman.

Matt Lautz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Canpango, will continue to lead the company as a division of ScanSource focused on customer relationship management and business process consulting. Lautz previously founded and led cloud communications provider Corvisa, which he sold to ShoreTel Inc. for $8.5 million in January 2016.

“(Customer relationship management) is at the core of every customer conversation, as reliable data allows for more meaningful customer relationships. The CRM conversation provides a natural entrance point for partners to extend their current offerings beyond (unified communications as a service) and (contact center as a service) to include CRM, marketing automation, business consulting services and more,” Lautz said. “We are excited to join the ScanSource team and to deliver the professional services that can help both ScanSource and Intelisys partners accelerate these business opportunities.”

The acquisition allows ScanSource, a technology products and solutions provider, to expand its CRM and professional services offerings, the company said.

“As our partners continue to move upmarket into larger, more complex UCaaS and CCaaS opportunities, the requirements for CRM are increasing. The team at Canpango brings extensive experience around these technologies, as well as the professional services needed to make these solutions successful,” said Mike Baur, CEO of ScanSource. “We continually look for new markets for our partners to delve into and are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings. We welcome the Canpango team to the ScanSource family.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm