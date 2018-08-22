Milwaukee firm Canpango acquired by South Carolina company

Milwaukee-based Salesforce solution and consulting firm Canpango LLC has been acquired by Greenville, South Carolina-based ScanSource Inc.



The transaction closed Aug. 20 for an undisclosed price, ScanSource announced today.

Canpango offers professional services such as Salesforce solution configuration and implementation, business process consulting, training and education, application development, data migration and reporting for an international client base.

All 70 of Canpango’s employees will retain their jobs and continue operating from Canpango’s existing offices in Milwaukee, Chicago, New York, London and Port Elizabeth, South Africa, said Melissa Andrews, a ScanSource spokeswoman.

Matt Lautz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Canpango, will continue to lead the company as a division of ScanSource focused on customer relationship management and business process consulting. Lautz previously founded and led cloud communications provider Corvisa, which he sold to ShoreTel Inc. for $8.5 million in January 2016.

“(Customer relationship management) is at the core of every customer conversation, as reliable data allows for more meaningful customer relationships. The CRM conversation provides a natural entrance point for partners to extend their current offerings beyond (unified communications as a service) and (contact center as a service) to include CRM, marketing automation, business consulting services and more,” Lautz said. “We are excited to join the ScanSource team and to deliver the professional services that can help both ScanSource and Intelisys partners accelerate these business opportunities.”

The acquisition allows ScanSource, a technology products and solutions provider, to expand its CRM and professional services offerings, the company said.

“As our partners continue to move upmarket into larger, more complex UCaaS and CCaaS opportunities, the requirements for CRM are increasing. The team at Canpango brings extensive experience around these technologies, as well as the professional services needed to make these solutions successful,” said Mike Baur, CEO of ScanSource. “We continually look for new markets for our partners to delve into and are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings. We welcome the Canpango team to the ScanSource family.”