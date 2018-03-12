Milwaukee Brewing Co. seeking MEDC loan

Part of larger mixed-use redevelopment at former Pabst complex

March 12, 2018, 1:15 PM

The owners of Milwaukee Brewing Co. are seeking a $500,000 loan through the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation to assist with the build-out and expansion of its new location at The Brewery Campus in downtown Milwaukee.

The project, located at 1150 N. 9th St., just west of the new Milwaukee Bucks Arena, was announced in March 2016.

Milwaukee Brewing plans to move into the two-story, 175,968-square-foot Shipping Center building at the former Pabst brewery complex. The new brewery will have 63 full time and 70-part time employees, according to plans submitted by company founder Jim McCabe on the loan application.

First Business Bank is the primary lender on the $8.5 million project.

The Milwaukee Brewing project is part of a larger mixed-use redevelopment of the building, being done by Scott Lurie, called The Forty Two. The Forty Two includes The Factory Office Suites, a Pizza Man restaurant, self storage units and amenities for office users.

The MEDC’s loan committee will review McCabe’s request Tuesday.

