Midwest Composite Technologies acquired by Chicago PE firm

CORE Industrial Partners plans to expand Hartland additive manufacturer

by

September 05, 2018, 12:59 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/midwest-composite-technologies-acquired-by-chicago-pe-firm/

An additive manufacturing machine.

Hartland-based Midwest Composite Technologies Inc. has been acquired by Chicago-based private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners, CORE announced today.

CORE plans to expand MCT, both organically and with add-on acquisitions, to create a “cutting-edge Industry 4.0 additive manufacturing company.” Industry 4.0 refers to the use of automation and data sharing by manufacturers to communicate over the Internet of Things in a smart factory.

MCT was founded in 1984 and is based in a 120,000-square-foot facility in Hartland. Today, it provides 3D prototyping and low-volume production with its 40 additive manufacturing machines, using a variety of additive techniques. MCT also performs CNC machining, injection molding and industrial design. Its customers are mainly in the medical, aerospace, research and development, consumer and general industrials sectors.

“On behalf of the Keidl family and all MCT employees, we are thrilled to partner with the CORE team,” said Helmut Keidl, president and founder of MCT, in a statement. “For three decades, Midwest Composite has been on the cutting edge of the burgeoning additive manufacturing industry, and now with access to CORE’s extensive resources and network of seasoned operating professionals, we are eager to work together to drive explosive growth in the business.”

TJ Chung, senior partner at CORE, has been appointed chairman at MCT.

“MCT’s full suite of in-house additive manufacturing technologies facilitates industry-leading turnaround times, including same-day processing and shipping,” Chung said. “Our investment in the company is representative of our desire to acquire leading lower middle market industrial technology businesses where we can utilize our unique experience as both investors and operators to identify and execute against a clear set of value creation initiatives.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. A CORE spokeswoman said the firm does not plan to make any changes at MCT as a result of the transaction, but declined to answer additional questions. MCT representatives were not available for comment.

An additive manufacturing machine.

Hartland-based Midwest Composite Technologies Inc. has been acquired by Chicago-based private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners, CORE announced today.

CORE plans to expand MCT, both organically and with add-on acquisitions, to create a “cutting-edge Industry 4.0 additive manufacturing company.” Industry 4.0 refers to the use of automation and data sharing by manufacturers to communicate over the Internet of Things in a smart factory.

MCT was founded in 1984 and is based in a 120,000-square-foot facility in Hartland. Today, it provides 3D prototyping and low-volume production with its 40 additive manufacturing machines, using a variety of additive techniques. MCT also performs CNC machining, injection molding and industrial design. Its customers are mainly in the medical, aerospace, research and development, consumer and general industrials sectors.

“On behalf of the Keidl family and all MCT employees, we are thrilled to partner with the CORE team,” said Helmut Keidl, president and founder of MCT, in a statement. “For three decades, Midwest Composite has been on the cutting edge of the burgeoning additive manufacturing industry, and now with access to CORE’s extensive resources and network of seasoned operating professionals, we are eager to work together to drive explosive growth in the business.”

TJ Chung, senior partner at CORE, has been appointed chairman at MCT.

“MCT’s full suite of in-house additive manufacturing technologies facilitates industry-leading turnaround times, including same-day processing and shipping,” Chung said. “Our investment in the company is representative of our desire to acquire leading lower middle market industrial technology businesses where we can utilize our unique experience as both investors and operators to identify and execute against a clear set of value creation initiatives.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. A CORE spokeswoman said the firm does not plan to make any changes at MCT as a result of the transaction, but declined to answer additional questions. MCT representatives were not available for comment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Who’s your financial concierge?
Who’s your financial concierge?

The benefits of private banking

by Amy Schneider

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Business Growth Strategies Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/06/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Non-Profit Fundraising: Asking For Your Top Gifts
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/13/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm