MGIC adds former Target, Alibaba exec to board

Kozlak brings board to 12 members

October 29, 2018, 10:40 AM

Milwaukee-based MGIC Investment Corp. has named former Alibaba Group and Target Corp. executive Jodeen Kozlak to its board.

Jodeen Kozlak

Kozlak, who is an attorney, was global senior vice president of human resources at Alibaba Group from 2016 to 2017. She previously served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Target Corp. from 2007 to 2016, and also served in other leadership roles at Target. Currently, Kozlak is founder and chief executive officer of private consulting firm Kozlak Capital Partners LLC.

She will serve on the Securities Investment Committee and Management Development, Nominating and Governance Committees at MGIC Investment Corp. and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp., its principal subsidiary.

“We are excited about Jodee’s addition to the Board,” said Curt Culver, MGIC Investment’s chairman. “Her significant management and leadership experiences make her a natural fit and we look forward to her contributions.”

MGIC has expanded the size of its board from 11 to 12 members to accommodate the addition of Kozlak. In January, the company brought on Taco Bell International president Melissa Lora, filling a spot vacated by retiring director Donald Nicolaisen in October 2016. The 12-member board now includes three women.

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

