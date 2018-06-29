Mercury Marine parent company to pay $910 million for Power Products business

Brunswick buying global marine and mobile operations

by

June 29, 2018, 1:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/mercury-marine-parent-company-to-pay-910-million-for-power-products-business/

The parent company of Fond du Lac-based Mercury Maine will buy the global marine and mobile business of Menomonee Falls-based Power Products for $910 million in cash in a deal announced Friday.

Brunswick Corp. entered a definitive agreement with San Francisco-based private equity firm Genstar Capital, which owns Power Products. Genstar will retain Power Products’ electrical construction and maintenance, including the Gardner Bender, Bergen and King brands.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of the year, at which time Power Products would become part of Mercury Maine’s global parts and accessories business. Mercury will retain the global marine and mobile management team and staff as well as its business support structure and locations, including the Menomonee Falls headquarters, according to Lee Gordon, Mercury Marine director of global public relations and communications.

“The employees will transition over to Mercury/Brunswick over the next few months.,” Gordon said in an email. “They will remain within their current structure but will collaborate with Mercury/Brunswick employees as we have very complementary product lines.”

The company has around 620 employees with roughly 120 based in Menomonee Falls.

Power Products provides battery and power management and digital switching products to marine and other recreational and specialty vehicle markets. It also manufactures marine and transportation accessories. Brunswick and Mercury Marine will add 11 brands, including Ancor, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, Czone, Del City, Lenco Marine, Marinco, Mastervolt, Park Power, Progressive Industries, and ProMariner.

“Many of their products are highly complementary to Mercury Marine’s current P&A portfolio, with no overlap,” said Mercury Marine President John Pfeifer. “The addition of these sophisticated electronics solutions to Mercury Marine’s P&A portfolio will enable the combined operation to provide our customers with a wider array of unique, enhanced solutions, which will enhance our P&A business.”

Parts and accessories accounted for about $1.3 billion in revenue for Brunswick in 2017. Power Products would add about $230 million in revenue for the company.

“Our marine strategy aims to better serve customers and drive value through enhanced sales and service to the broad and growing installed base of boats and engines,” said Mark Schwabero, Brunswick chairman and chief executive officer. “We plan to leverage the unique expertise of each brand to generate revenue and operating synergies and promote growth for both Mercury Marine and Power Products with our broad, combined product portfolio.”

Genstar acquired Power Products in March 2017 from Sentinel Capital Partners. Speaking to analysts on Friday, Brunswick executives declined to say if the company considered acquiring the firm at that time, but noted the deal structure is different with Genstar retaining the electrical construction and maintenance business.

“After having worked with CEO David Scheer and his team over the past 18 months to build out and expand the Power Products business, we are pleased that Brunswick recognizes the strength of the Global Marine and Mobile business as well as its future potential,” said Rob Rutledge, Genstar managing director.

Scheer added: “We have worked closely with Genstar to build our  marine and mobile business through new product innovation, added acquisitions that dramatically enhanced our global scale, and launched an integrated systems business to deliver value-add design and engineering services to our marine and vehicle OEM customers.”

The parent company of Fond du Lac-based Mercury Maine will buy the global marine and mobile business of Menomonee Falls-based Power Products for $910 million in cash in a deal announced Friday.

Brunswick Corp. entered a definitive agreement with San Francisco-based private equity firm Genstar Capital, which owns Power Products. Genstar will retain Power Products’ electrical construction and maintenance, including the Gardner Bender, Bergen and King brands.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of the year, at which time Power Products would become part of Mercury Maine’s global parts and accessories business. Mercury will retain the global marine and mobile management team and staff as well as its business support structure and locations, including the Menomonee Falls headquarters, according to Lee Gordon, Mercury Marine director of global public relations and communications.

“The employees will transition over to Mercury/Brunswick over the next few months.,” Gordon said in an email. “They will remain within their current structure but will collaborate with Mercury/Brunswick employees as we have very complementary product lines.”

The company has around 620 employees with roughly 120 based in Menomonee Falls.

Power Products provides battery and power management and digital switching products to marine and other recreational and specialty vehicle markets. It also manufactures marine and transportation accessories. Brunswick and Mercury Marine will add 11 brands, including Ancor, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, Czone, Del City, Lenco Marine, Marinco, Mastervolt, Park Power, Progressive Industries, and ProMariner.

“Many of their products are highly complementary to Mercury Marine’s current P&A portfolio, with no overlap,” said Mercury Marine President John Pfeifer. “The addition of these sophisticated electronics solutions to Mercury Marine’s P&A portfolio will enable the combined operation to provide our customers with a wider array of unique, enhanced solutions, which will enhance our P&A business.”

Parts and accessories accounted for about $1.3 billion in revenue for Brunswick in 2017. Power Products would add about $230 million in revenue for the company.

“Our marine strategy aims to better serve customers and drive value through enhanced sales and service to the broad and growing installed base of boats and engines,” said Mark Schwabero, Brunswick chairman and chief executive officer. “We plan to leverage the unique expertise of each brand to generate revenue and operating synergies and promote growth for both Mercury Marine and Power Products with our broad, combined product portfolio.”

Genstar acquired Power Products in March 2017 from Sentinel Capital Partners. Speaking to analysts on Friday, Brunswick executives declined to say if the company considered acquiring the firm at that time, but noted the deal structure is different with Genstar retaining the electrical construction and maintenance business.

“After having worked with CEO David Scheer and his team over the past 18 months to build out and expand the Power Products business, we are pleased that Brunswick recognizes the strength of the Global Marine and Mobile business as well as its future potential,” said Rob Rutledge, Genstar managing director.

Scheer added: “We have worked closely with Genstar to build our  marine and mobile business through new product innovation, added acquisitions that dramatically enhanced our global scale, and launched an integrated systems business to deliver value-add design and engineering services to our marine and vehicle OEM customers.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm