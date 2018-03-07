Marathon Savings Bank expands into Milwaukee market

Mequon branch opened March 6

by

March 07, 2018

Wausau-based Marathon Savings Bank is expanding into southeastern Wisconsin with a new branch in Mequon.

The new branch is at 11315 N. Cedarburg Road. It opened March 6. Felicia Lepak is the branch manager.

Marathon’s southeastern Wisconsin lending team will be based in Mequon, led by Lee Davis III, senior vice president and Milwaukee market manager.

“We are excited to be expanding to the southeastern Wisconsin marketplace and look forward to growing our business throughout the Mequon and greater Milwaukee areas,” said Nicholas Zillges, president and chief executive officer of Marathon. “Currently, almost half of our business comes from the Milwaukee market, and the opening of our full-service branch will enable us to further serve our customers already there.”

Marathon, which provides both personal and commercial banking, currently has three branches, in Wausau, Rothschild and Mosinee in central Wisconsin. As of Dec. 31, the bank had $150 million in assets. 

