Malkin’s Flooring acquired by Middleton company

Nonn’s Flooring to operate Menomonee Falls showroom

May 01, 2018, 12:18 PM

Menomonee Falls-based Malkin’s Flooring Inc. has been acquired by Middleton-based Nonn’s Flooring Inc., the companies announced. Malkin’s was sold by Marty Schallock. The transaction closed April 27 for an undisclosed price.

The Malkin’s Flooring showroom in Menomonee Falls. (PRNewsfoto/Nonns Flooring Inc.)

Nonn’s does not plan any changes to operations and staff will remain the same at the 18,000-square-foot Malkin’s showroom at N95 W17055 Falls Parkway. It will retain the Malkin’s Flooring brand. Schallock will stay on to help with the transition.

Malkin’s was established in 1979 by Jim Malkin and Schallock, and Schallock bought the company in 2001. Schallock is 65, which he said drove his decision to sell Malkin’s. He will stay on to help with the transition and then retire.

“I did not have any individuals internally who wanted to take over the business and there was no family members I could transition it to, as well,” Schallock said.

Founded in 1984, Nonn’s distributes flooring, countertops, cabinets and appliances. It is the largest independent flooring retailer in the state, with showrooms in Waukesha, Madison and Middleton. With the addition of Malkin’s, the company will have a second Milwaukee-area location.

“I believe that Nonn’s purchase of Malkin’s is a positive one for both companies, for the combined staff, and for the community that Malkin’s has served since 1981,” Schallock said.

“Malkin’s Flooring is a strong company with a trusted brand name and a proud history,” said Adam Nonn, president and chief executive officer of Nonn’s Flooring. “It’s staffed with talented and dedicated people who continue the company’s long tradition of success. We are delighted to welcome Malkin’s and its employees to our growing Nonn’s Flooring Inc. team. Menomonee Falls is clearly a perfect location for our company – it’s a vibrant community with a great deal of building and remodeling activity.

