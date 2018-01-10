M7 awards $475,000 in loans and grants to local startups

First round of Capital Catalyst fund distributed

by

January 10, 2018, 3:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/m7-awards-475000-in-loans-and-grants-to-local-startups/

Almost a year after it was created, the Milwaukee 7 economic development partnership has revealed which startups it has been funding via its Capital Catalyst venture capital fund.

The $1 million venture fund was started with a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and $500,000 from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. It provides loans and grants totaling $50,000 to $125,000 to early stage companies, to be used for tasks like product development, market validation, new equipment, marketing and sales assistance. The fund is targeted to advanced manufacturing and technology companies.

The first round of funding went to four companies, and totaled $385,000 in loans and $90,000 in grants. The companies that received funding are: Milwaukee-based data center technology provider Securus Data Centers; Milwaukee-based e-commerce tool developer Okanjo Partners; Milwaukee-based HaloVino plastic wine tumbler manufacturer Cata LLC; and Cudahy-based high-end children’s clothing line The MINI Classy.

The amount of funding provided to each company was not disclosed, and M7 representatives could not be reached for additional information.

A group of business accelerators and startup support organizations advised the M7 on candidate selection. The M7 is also working to provide a clearer path for startups seeking funding through a larger initiative called “Marshaling our Resources.”

“We saw a need to directly support high-potential firms that have a great idea and are in the process of developing their product or taking it to market, but may need some additional funds to take the next step,” said Pat O’Brien, executive director of the Milwaukee 7. “These loans and grants will help position the companies for additional investment.”

M7 is now accepting applications for the second round of Capital Catalyst funding, which will be awarded sometime in 2018. The deadline to apply is Feb. 16.

Almost a year after it was created, the Milwaukee 7 economic development partnership has revealed which startups it has been funding via its Capital Catalyst venture capital fund.

The $1 million venture fund was started with a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and $500,000 from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. It provides loans and grants totaling $50,000 to $125,000 to early stage companies, to be used for tasks like product development, market validation, new equipment, marketing and sales assistance. The fund is targeted to advanced manufacturing and technology companies.

The first round of funding went to four companies, and totaled $385,000 in loans and $90,000 in grants. The companies that received funding are: Milwaukee-based data center technology provider Securus Data Centers; Milwaukee-based e-commerce tool developer Okanjo Partners; Milwaukee-based HaloVino plastic wine tumbler manufacturer Cata LLC; and Cudahy-based high-end children’s clothing line The MINI Classy.

The amount of funding provided to each company was not disclosed, and M7 representatives could not be reached for additional information.

A group of business accelerators and startup support organizations advised the M7 on candidate selection. The M7 is also working to provide a clearer path for startups seeking funding through a larger initiative called “Marshaling our Resources.”

“We saw a need to directly support high-potential firms that have a great idea and are in the process of developing their product or taking it to market, but may need some additional funds to take the next step,” said Pat O’Brien, executive director of the Milwaukee 7. “These loans and grants will help position the companies for additional investment.”

M7 is now accepting applications for the second round of Capital Catalyst funding, which will be awarded sometime in 2018. The deadline to apply is Feb. 16.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am