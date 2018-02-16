LISC opens two new Financial Opportunity Centers

Local Initiatives Support Corp. Milwaukee has opened two new Financial Opportunity Centers in Milwaukee to provide career and personal financial services and education.

One center is located at 2821 N. Fourth St. and will be operated by Milwaukee Jobs Work, and the other is at 435 W. North Ave. and operated by Milwaukee Urban League. The centers will assist low- to moderate-income individuals in obtaining financial stability.

“The cornerstone of the FOC model – providing integrated services with a long-term commitment to helping clients reach their goals – is consistent with the unique work Milwaukee Jobs Work does in helping motivated individuals overcome employment barriers to achieve economic self-sufficiency,” said Bill Krugler, president of Milwaukee Jobs Work. “We believe the FOC model and its proven tools will enhance our ability to execute our mission and together we can empower, educate and enable individuals to tap into their own potential.”

“With this invaluable partnership with LISC, the Milwaukee Urban League is taking a holistic approach to supporting community residents with employment and financial needs, linking job placement and financial education that increase income, decrease expenses and build credit,” said Eve Hall, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee Urban League.

LISC, a national nonprofit, has 80 other Financial Opportunity Centers nationwide. The centers are located in existing community organizations in convenient neighborhood locations, and offer integrated support to clients to address multiple related areas. Services include employment and career counseling; one-on-one financial coaching and education; low-cost financial products to build credit, savings and assets; and connections to social services such as food stamps, utilities services and affordable health insurance. The nonprofit said its data has shown the FOCs’ bundled service model helps users achieve better job retention, net income and credit scores.

There are two existing FOCs in Milwaukee, at Riverworks Center on the north side and at Journey House on the south side. Together, they serve more than 500 clients.

“FOCs are really about economic mobility,” said Donsia Strong Hill, executive director of LISC Milwaukee. “They give people a vision of a different future, and provide them with the services and skills they need to realize it.”