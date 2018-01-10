Knight Barry acquires four Minnesota companies

Racine-based Knight Barry Title Group has acquired the assets of four Minnesota title companies from majority owners Chuck and David Bang. The transaction closed Jan. 5 for an undisclosed price.

Red Wing, Minnesota-based Goodhue County Abstract; Rice County Abstract & Title, which has locations in Faribault and Northfield, Minnesota; Wabasha, Minnesota-based Wabasha County Abstract & Title; and Winona, Minnesota-based Winona County Abstract & Title have become Knight Barry Title United LLC branches. The 32 employees who work at the five locations have all been retained.

The companies are in southeastern Minnesota, which Knight Barry said will fit in well with its existing 45 offices in Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Knight Barry does not currently have a Minnesota presence, said Cheri Hipenbecker, general counsel. It previously had an office in the Minneapolis area, which closed a couple of years ago.

Knight Barry offers title insurance, title searches, closing and escrow services for lenders, real estate professionals, lawyers, builders and property owners. It operates four companies under the Knight Barry Title Group, all of which are based in Racine. The company has 345 employees.