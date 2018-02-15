Keystone Marble & Granite sold to Wiegman

Keystone Marble & Granite has been sold to Keystone Artisan Group LLC, owned by Andy Wiegman.

The company, located in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, fabricates and installs natural stone and engineered surfaces such as marble, granite, quartz and large format porcelain. Keystone serves builders, remodelers, interior designers and homeowners in the Milwaukee area. It has a 3,500-square-foot showroom at its facility, 3225 N. Pierce St.

It was sold by Lloyd Pickart, who founded and led the company for the past 20 years. Pickart will continue to operate associated business Keystone Exterior Finishes and Procast Products LLC. Wiegman will serve as president of Keystone Marble & Granite.

“It was important to me to find an owner who truly understands the high standards of our customers,” Pickart said. “I knew that Wiegman, backed by the existing team of highly capable managers and skilled fabricators, would quickly gain the trust of our customer base.”

Wiegman has experience both as a contractor and a real estate developer. He most recently served as vice president of development and construction at Milwaukee real estate development firm Mandel Group Inc., directing development and construction of multi-family and mixed-use projects. He holds an undergraduate degree in engineering and an MBA from Northwestern University.

“Having coordinated the design and construction of both commercial projects and hundreds of residences, I understand the challenges in navigating the process,” Wiegman said. “Keystone strives to meet the high standards of the design and construction community, and most importantly, to delight the end-user. It’s been a long-time goal of mine to support the Milwaukee-area small business community, while simultaneously providing high quality customer service for our customer base.”