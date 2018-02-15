Keystone Marble & Granite sold to Wiegman

Former Mandel Group executive buys Riverwest business

by

February 15, 2018, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/keystone-marble-granite-sold-to-wiegman/

Keystone Marble & Granite has been sold to Keystone Artisan Group LLC, owned by Andy Wiegman.

The company, located in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, fabricates and installs natural stone and engineered surfaces such as marble, granite, quartz and large format porcelain. Keystone serves builders, remodelers, interior designers and homeowners in the Milwaukee area. It has a 3,500-square-foot showroom at its facility, 3225 N. Pierce St.

It was sold by Lloyd Pickart, who founded and led the company for the past 20 years. Pickart will continue to operate associated business Keystone Exterior Finishes and Procast Products LLC. Wiegman will serve as president of Keystone Marble & Granite.

“It was important to me to find an owner who truly understands the high standards of our customers,” Pickart said. “I knew that Wiegman, backed by the existing team of highly capable managers and skilled fabricators, would quickly gain the trust of our customer base.”

Wiegman has experience both as a contractor and a real estate developer. He most recently served as vice president of development and construction at Milwaukee real estate development firm Mandel Group Inc., directing development and construction of multi-family and mixed-use projects. He holds an undergraduate degree in engineering and an MBA from Northwestern University.

“Having coordinated the design and construction of both commercial projects and hundreds of residences, I understand the challenges in navigating the process,” Wiegman said. “Keystone strives to meet the high standards of the design and construction community, and most importantly, to delight the end-user. It’s been a long-time goal of mine to support the Milwaukee-area small business community, while simultaneously providing high quality customer service for our customer base.”

Keystone Marble & Granite has been sold to Keystone Artisan Group LLC, owned by Andy Wiegman.

The company, located in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, fabricates and installs natural stone and engineered surfaces such as marble, granite, quartz and large format porcelain. Keystone serves builders, remodelers, interior designers and homeowners in the Milwaukee area. It has a 3,500-square-foot showroom at its facility, 3225 N. Pierce St.

It was sold by Lloyd Pickart, who founded and led the company for the past 20 years. Pickart will continue to operate associated business Keystone Exterior Finishes and Procast Products LLC. Wiegman will serve as president of Keystone Marble & Granite.

“It was important to me to find an owner who truly understands the high standards of our customers,” Pickart said. “I knew that Wiegman, backed by the existing team of highly capable managers and skilled fabricators, would quickly gain the trust of our customer base.”

Wiegman has experience both as a contractor and a real estate developer. He most recently served as vice president of development and construction at Milwaukee real estate development firm Mandel Group Inc., directing development and construction of multi-family and mixed-use projects. He holds an undergraduate degree in engineering and an MBA from Northwestern University.

“Having coordinated the design and construction of both commercial projects and hundreds of residences, I understand the challenges in navigating the process,” Wiegman said. “Keystone strives to meet the high standards of the design and construction community, and most importantly, to delight the end-user. It’s been a long-time goal of mine to support the Milwaukee-area small business community, while simultaneously providing high quality customer service for our customer base.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm