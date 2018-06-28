Kenosha’s Powerbrace acquires Dallas manufacturer

DFW Grating makes railcar materials

June 28, 2018, 1:43 PM

Kenosha-based Powerbrace Corp. has acquired Dallas, Texas-based DFW Grating Inc., the company announced this week.

The grating produced at DFW Grating is used in several applications.

Powerbrace manufactures trailer door securement products used in the truck trailer and specialty trailer markets. Powerbrace is a subsidiary of Geneva, Illinois-based Miner Enterprises, and also makes railcar equipment for Miner at its Powerbrace Rail Products facility in Coahuila, Mexico, such as outlet gates, discharge mechanisms and brake beams.

DFW manufactures metal grating used in commercial buildings, railcars and manufacturing equipment at its 120,000-square-foot factory in Dallas.

As a result of the acquisition, Powerbrace will be able to provide end-to-end custom fabrication, from initial engineering through production, on its grating products.

“I’ve been extremely impressed by DFW Grating’s technical capabilities and commitment to customer success,” said John Swezey, president and general manager of Powerbrace. “As we integrate DFW’s operations with our own, I’m confident that we’ll be able to deliver even greater value to our new and existing customers.”

Powerbrace representatives could not be reached for additional information.

