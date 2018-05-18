JPMorgan Chase reduces annual M7 export funding to $100,000

Grant program matches international business investments

by

May 18, 2018, 12:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/jpmorgan-chase-reduces-annual-m7-export-funding-to-100000/

JPMorgan Chase has committed $100,000 to the Export Development Grant Program administered by The Milwaukee 7 Regional Economic Development Partnership for 2018.

Exporting

M7 and Chase launched the program in 2015 with an initial $200,000 grant from Chase. The program offers matching grants of up to $5,000 to small and medium businesses to start or expand export programs.

Chase has decreased its funding for M7’s export program over the past three years. In 2016, Chase contributed $200,000; in 2017, it gave $150,000.

Chad Hoffman, vice president of global trade and investment at M7, attributed the decrease to Chase winding down its Global Cities Initiative, which was focused on boosting global trade and investment. While it was intended to be a five-year program, GCI is now in year 7.

The M7 has filled part of the shortfall with a three-year, $100,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp, he said. If Chase discontinued its funding for the export program, M7 would approach another bank.

“We at least know that the funding exists for another 12 months and we’re not worried about that continuing,” Hoffman said.

“Minimizing barriers to exporting better positions companies to increase revenue and create local jobs,” Brian Grossman, managing director, Commercial Bank, at Chase, said in a news release. “The results we are seeing from our investments are very encouraging. They clearly demonstrate the growth potential of local Wisconsin companies and the incredible opportunities of international markets.”

So far, the Export Development Grant Program has awarded more than $383,000 to 80 Wisconsin companies. Fifty of those businesses have finished their exporting projects, and that portion has attributed a total of $11.9 million in additional export sales to the program, according to the M7.

“The majority of the award winners traveled to international tradeshows or participated in trade missions to meet with prospective partners and customers,” Hoffman said.

According to M7, this new funding means the program will “continue into the foreseeable future.” M7 is accepting applications for the Export Development Grant Program through June 30.

JPMorgan Chase has committed $100,000 to the Export Development Grant Program administered by The Milwaukee 7 Regional Economic Development Partnership for 2018.

Exporting

M7 and Chase launched the program in 2015 with an initial $200,000 grant from Chase. The program offers matching grants of up to $5,000 to small and medium businesses to start or expand export programs.

Chase has decreased its funding for M7’s export program over the past three years. In 2016, Chase contributed $200,000; in 2017, it gave $150,000.

Chad Hoffman, vice president of global trade and investment at M7, attributed the decrease to Chase winding down its Global Cities Initiative, which was focused on boosting global trade and investment. While it was intended to be a five-year program, GCI is now in year 7.

The M7 has filled part of the shortfall with a three-year, $100,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp, he said. If Chase discontinued its funding for the export program, M7 would approach another bank.

“We at least know that the funding exists for another 12 months and we’re not worried about that continuing,” Hoffman said.

“Minimizing barriers to exporting better positions companies to increase revenue and create local jobs,” Brian Grossman, managing director, Commercial Bank, at Chase, said in a news release. “The results we are seeing from our investments are very encouraging. They clearly demonstrate the growth potential of local Wisconsin companies and the incredible opportunities of international markets.”

So far, the Export Development Grant Program has awarded more than $383,000 to 80 Wisconsin companies. Fifty of those businesses have finished their exporting projects, and that portion has attributed a total of $11.9 million in additional export sales to the program, according to the M7.

“The majority of the award winners traveled to international tradeshows or participated in trade missions to meet with prospective partners and customers,” Hoffman said.

According to M7, this new funding means the program will “continue into the foreseeable future.” M7 is accepting applications for the Export Development Grant Program through June 30.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm