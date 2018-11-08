Johnson Controls yet to make decision on Power Solutions business

CEO emphasizes making right move over sticking to timeline

by

November 08, 2018, 12:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/johnson-controls-yet-to-make-decision-on-power-solutions-business/

Johnson Controls International plc is still considering all possibilities for its Power Solutions business, despite reports last week the company was nearing a deal to sell its battery operations to Brookfield Asset Management.

George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and chief executive officer, said Thursday the company has assessed multiple options and is now in the final stages of a strategic review of the business.

“We’ve been very disciplined in making sure whatever the outcome is we’re going to be positioned to create the most shareholder value,” Oliver said during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call.

On previous calls with analysts, Oliver had said the company planned to have a decision by the time it released earnings today.

“A little bit disappointed on the timing, but you know, it’s something that we can’t control,” he said. “What I would say is that we have made significant progress, there are a significant number of considerations that we’ve taken into account and what I believe is most important now is making the right decision versus keeping to a set timeline.”

The Power Solutions business has higher margins than the Building Technologies and Solutions segment that makes up the rest of Johnson Controls. Oliver was asked by analysts how the company is balancing the potential sale of a business that benefits earnings with creating a more focused operation moving forward.

“We’re looking at all of that,” Oliver said. “The ability to be able to create value short- and long-term, we’ve taken all of that into account.”

“This is an incredible business with a market leading position that is in an attractive vertical and it will be for some time,” he said, adding that Johnson Controls also has to be positioned to take advantage of opportunities in its buildings business, arguing the company can take advantage of its technology offerings and sales channels.

“We’ve gone through thorough reviews as we’ve gone through the process. We’ve made a lot of progress, there’s been a lot of learning in some cases, but it’s making sure what’s right, not only for our investors as well as for the employees that are part of that (Power Solutions) business.”

Johnson Controls International plc is still considering all possibilities for its Power Solutions business, despite reports last week the company was nearing a deal to sell its battery operations to Brookfield Asset Management.

George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and chief executive officer, said Thursday the company has assessed multiple options and is now in the final stages of a strategic review of the business.

“We’ve been very disciplined in making sure whatever the outcome is we’re going to be positioned to create the most shareholder value,” Oliver said during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call.

On previous calls with analysts, Oliver had said the company planned to have a decision by the time it released earnings today.

“A little bit disappointed on the timing, but you know, it’s something that we can’t control,” he said. “What I would say is that we have made significant progress, there are a significant number of considerations that we’ve taken into account and what I believe is most important now is making the right decision versus keeping to a set timeline.”

The Power Solutions business has higher margins than the Building Technologies and Solutions segment that makes up the rest of Johnson Controls. Oliver was asked by analysts how the company is balancing the potential sale of a business that benefits earnings with creating a more focused operation moving forward.

“We’re looking at all of that,” Oliver said. “The ability to be able to create value short- and long-term, we’ve taken all of that into account.”

“This is an incredible business with a market leading position that is in an attractive vertical and it will be for some time,” he said, adding that Johnson Controls also has to be positioned to take advantage of opportunities in its buildings business, arguing the company can take advantage of its technology offerings and sales channels.

“We’ve gone through thorough reviews as we’ve gone through the process. We’ve made a lot of progress, there’s been a lot of learning in some cases, but it’s making sure what’s right, not only for our investors as well as for the employees that are part of that (Power Solutions) business.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber 3rd Anniversary Muster
Central Standard Craft Distillery

11/08/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Milwaukee Corporate Veterans Roundtable Social
Third Coast Provisions

11/09/20183:00 pm-6:00 pm

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm