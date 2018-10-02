Johnson Controls acquires assets of Lux Products

Johnson Controls International plc has acquired the assets of Philadelphia-based Lux Products Corp. in an effort to expand its offerings for consumers.

“The acquisition of Lux strengthens our portfolio in the consumer retail channel and offerings in thermostats,” said Chris Eichmann, vice president, general manager of Johnson Controls. “We are excited to work together with Lux to bring great products to even more customers, leveraging Johnson Controls’ resources to drive continued innovation.”

Lux makes a number of residential and commercial products including the Kono and Geo smart thermostats. Johnson Controls also recently introduced its own GLAS smart thermostat featuring a translucent OLED touchscreen display and other high-tech features.

The company says the acquisition will enable faster product development cycles, improve customer service and support greater product innovation.

“We look forward to joining forces with Johnson Controls, a company that shares our passion for expertly-designed, innovative and reliable products,” said Rob Munin, Lux chief executive officer and newly named general manager of thermostats for Johnson Controls. “Together, we will enhance a strong position in the residential channel and look forward to expanding our offerings to serve a wide range of customers.”

Additional terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.