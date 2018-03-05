Jason Kidd’s house sold to Milwaukee angel investor

Former Bucks head coach's lakefront mansion went for $2.7 million

March 05, 2018, 11:19 AM

An angel investor in metro Milwaukee has purchased former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd’s lakefront mansion in Fox Point for $2.65 million.

John and Brigid Miller bought the 8,140-square-foot, two-story Tudor-style home March 1, according to state records.

Kidd and his family had lived in the house since August 2014. Kidd paid $2.39 million for the home, purchasing it one month after being named coach of the Bucks.

Kidd was fired Jan. 22.

The house was listed for $2.75 million. It is assessed by Milwaukee County for $2.39 million.

The gated home was built in 2009 on 1-1/2 acres of Lake Michigan frontage. It has 18 rooms, including six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

John Miller is the founder and principal at Walker’s Point-based Arenberg Holdings, a venture capital fund established in 2015 to make investments in early-stage companies, with an emphasis on companies located in the Midwest.

Miller began his career in Democratic politics and worked as a congressional staffer. He later worked at his family’s farm equipment manufacturing business, Miller-St. Nazianz Inc., becoming the fifth generation president and chief executive officer in 2008.

In late 2014, Miller sold the company to CNH Industrial.

Miller and his wife, Brigid, have three children.

Former Bucks Coach Jason Kidd's house sold for $2.65 million.

