Jacobus Energy sells Quick Fuel sites to Flyers Energy

Milwaukee-based Jacobus Energy has sold its Quick Fuel brand and 49 automated fueling sites to California-based Flyers Energy LLC.

The automated sites, known as “cardlocks” are located in 15 states across the country. The unmanned sites provide commercial drivers with offsite refueling and a variety of driver amenities. The deal gives Flyers more than 300 fueling locations across the country.

“The combined Quick Fuel and Flyers fueling stations network will provide customers with a broader base of fueling options across the U.S. Flyers’ longstanding leadership in the industry makes it an ideal partner to continue to enhance Quick Fuel’s reputation for advanced technology and operational excellence,” said Charles Jacobus Jr., chief executive officer of Jacobus Energy.

Jacobus will retain its Quick Fuel mobile fueling business and plans to rebrand it as Jacobus Energy.

Flyers plans to retain the Quick Fuel brand and hire on Jacobus employees working in automated fueling to continue in their current roles. The network is concentrated around Milwaukee, Atlanta, Dallas and central Florida.

“The customer experience won’t change,” said Ken Dwelle, Flyers chief operating officer. “Quick Fuel has a strong regional brand identity and we have plans to expand throughout the country with more automated fueling sites.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Milwaukee-based investment bank Grace Matthews advised Jacobus on the transaction, with Godfrey & Kahn S.C. serving as legal advisor. DCA Partners and Aronowitz Skidmore Lyon PLC provided financial and legal advice to Flyers.