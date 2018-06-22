Jacobus Energy sells Quick Fuel sites to Flyers Energy

Company will retain mobile fueling business

by

June 22, 2018, 1:04 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/jacobus-energy-sells-quick-fuel-sites-to-flyers-energy/

Milwaukee-based Jacobus Energy has sold its Quick Fuel brand and 49 automated fueling sites to California-based Flyers Energy LLC.

Quick Fuel unattended sites feature efficient, fast fueling using fleet cards or by the more secure Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags. (PRNewsfoto/Flyers Energy, LLC)

The automated sites, known as “cardlocks” are located in 15 states across the country. The unmanned sites provide commercial drivers with offsite refueling and a variety of driver amenities. The deal gives Flyers more than 300 fueling locations across the country.

“The combined Quick Fuel and Flyers fueling stations network will provide customers with a broader base of fueling options across the U.S. Flyers’ longstanding leadership in the industry makes it an ideal partner to continue to enhance Quick Fuel’s reputation for advanced technology and operational excellence,” said Charles Jacobus Jr., chief executive officer of Jacobus Energy.

Jacobus will retain its Quick Fuel mobile fueling business and plans to rebrand it as Jacobus Energy.

Flyers plans to retain the Quick Fuel brand and hire on Jacobus employees working in automated fueling to continue in their current roles. The network is concentrated around Milwaukee, Atlanta, Dallas and central Florida.

“The customer experience won’t change,” said Ken Dwelle, Flyers chief operating officer. “Quick Fuel has a strong regional brand identity and we have plans to expand throughout the country with more automated fueling sites.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Milwaukee-based investment bank Grace Matthews advised Jacobus on the transaction, with Godfrey & Kahn S.C. serving as legal advisor. DCA Partners and Aronowitz Skidmore Lyon PLC provided financial and legal advice to Flyers.

Milwaukee-based Jacobus Energy has sold its Quick Fuel brand and 49 automated fueling sites to California-based Flyers Energy LLC.

Quick Fuel unattended sites feature efficient, fast fueling using fleet cards or by the more secure Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags. (PRNewsfoto/Flyers Energy, LLC)

The automated sites, known as “cardlocks” are located in 15 states across the country. The unmanned sites provide commercial drivers with offsite refueling and a variety of driver amenities. The deal gives Flyers more than 300 fueling locations across the country.

“The combined Quick Fuel and Flyers fueling stations network will provide customers with a broader base of fueling options across the U.S. Flyers’ longstanding leadership in the industry makes it an ideal partner to continue to enhance Quick Fuel’s reputation for advanced technology and operational excellence,” said Charles Jacobus Jr., chief executive officer of Jacobus Energy.

Jacobus will retain its Quick Fuel mobile fueling business and plans to rebrand it as Jacobus Energy.

Flyers plans to retain the Quick Fuel brand and hire on Jacobus employees working in automated fueling to continue in their current roles. The network is concentrated around Milwaukee, Atlanta, Dallas and central Florida.

“The customer experience won’t change,” said Ken Dwelle, Flyers chief operating officer. “Quick Fuel has a strong regional brand identity and we have plans to expand throughout the country with more automated fueling sites.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Milwaukee-based investment bank Grace Matthews advised Jacobus on the transaction, with Godfrey & Kahn S.C. serving as legal advisor. DCA Partners and Aronowitz Skidmore Lyon PLC provided financial and legal advice to Flyers.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Destination: Workspace – variety matters
Destination: Workspace – variety matters

Top drivers for workplace design

by Stephanie Anderson

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am