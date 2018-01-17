Ixonia Bank adds second Oconomowoc branch

Oconomowoc-based Ixonia Bank has opened its second branch in Oconomowoc.

The branch is located at W359 N5002 Brown Street, on the northeast corner of Highways 16 and P in Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza. Ixonia’s existing Oconomowoc location is about three miles away, at 1223 E. Summit Ave.

The new branch will offer full-service personal and business banking. Jan Britt will serve as vice president of retail banking and Katleynn Jorgenson will serve as branch manager for the new office.

“The new branch will help us better serve this vibrant and growing area, which is home to many of our customers and friends,” said Dan Westrope, chairman and chief executive officer of Ixonia Bank. “Our team is looking forward to providing a better banking experience to both current and new customers and increasing our presence in the business community.”

Ixonia Bank now has seven branches, in Watertown, Dousman, Hartland, Ixonia and Oconomowoc. It also recently expanded into the Madison market with a loan production office.