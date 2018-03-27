ITU AbsorbTech to acquire assets of Spic and Span

New Berlin company expands client base

by

March 27, 2018, 11:53 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/itu-absorbtech-acquires-assets-of-spic-and-span/

New Berlin-based ITU AbsorbTech has agreed to acquire some assets of Milwaukee-based uniform rental and industrial supply company Spic and Span Inc. The transaction is scheduled to close Friday for an undisclosed price.

Jim Leef, president of ITU AbsorbTech, accepts the #1 Business of the Year award from Waukesha County Business Alliance in 2016.

Spic and Span, which was founded in 1902 and has about 40 employees, will close on March 30. ITU will take on about eight employees, several pieces of equipment and Spic and Span’s contracted customers beginning April 2 from its processing plants in New Berlin and Neenah. Spic and Span president Bob Miller said the customer list is a valuable asset. He declined to disclose Spic and Span’s revenue.

Miller pointed to his retirement as a reason for the closure. He spoke with several potential buyers, and said ITU was the best cultural fit.

“The people that we have here were not interested in acquiring because they, too, are reaching retirement age,” Miller said. “Many of the older ones, myself included, have wanted to retire for some time.”

ITU, founded in 1930, provides laundry service for manufacturers’ reusable absorbents, towels, mops, floor mats and cotton roll towels. The company has approximately 400 employees at 13 locations in the eastern half of the U.S. Its 2015 revenue was about $50 million.

“Spic and Span has been a great competitor of ITU AbsorbTech for a long time,” said Jim Leef, president and owner of ITU AbsorbTech. “Its customers are a great fit for us. We look forward to providing them with the high level of service they’re accustomed to receiving.”

New Berlin-based ITU AbsorbTech has agreed to acquire some assets of Milwaukee-based uniform rental and industrial supply company Spic and Span Inc. The transaction is scheduled to close Friday for an undisclosed price.

Jim Leef, president of ITU AbsorbTech, accepts the #1 Business of the Year award from Waukesha County Business Alliance in 2016.

Spic and Span, which was founded in 1902 and has about 40 employees, will close on March 30. ITU will take on about eight employees, several pieces of equipment and Spic and Span’s contracted customers beginning April 2 from its processing plants in New Berlin and Neenah. Spic and Span president Bob Miller said the customer list is a valuable asset. He declined to disclose Spic and Span’s revenue.

Miller pointed to his retirement as a reason for the closure. He spoke with several potential buyers, and said ITU was the best cultural fit.

“The people that we have here were not interested in acquiring because they, too, are reaching retirement age,” Miller said. “Many of the older ones, myself included, have wanted to retire for some time.”

ITU, founded in 1930, provides laundry service for manufacturers’ reusable absorbents, towels, mops, floor mats and cotton roll towels. The company has approximately 400 employees at 13 locations in the eastern half of the U.S. Its 2015 revenue was about $50 million.

“Spic and Span has been a great competitor of ITU AbsorbTech for a long time,” said Jim Leef, president and owner of ITU AbsorbTech. “Its customers are a great fit for us. We look forward to providing them with the high level of service they’re accustomed to receiving.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm