Huber takes full ownership of Creative Maintenance Solutions

Milwaukee concrete firm completes shareholder redemption

by

March 22, 2018, 1:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/huber-takes-full-ownership-of-creative-maintenance-solutions/

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Creative Maintenance Solutions Inc. and its affiliated real estate holding company CMS Investments LLC have executed a shareholder redemption.

The companies were owned by Don Huber and Tim Gibb, and Huber bought out Gibb’s 50 percent ownership stake. The transaction closed March 13 for an undisclosed price.

Steve Mayer of Milwaukee-based investment bank Franklin Place Capital advised the owners on the transaction. They originally planned on an outright sale.

“We went to the marketplace as if it were a sell-side (transaction). We got back a couple different offers for the business, so we basically validated the enterprise value of the business by doing that,” Mayer said. “One of the shareholders decided he wanted to liquidate his holdings in the company.”

Creative Maintenance Solutions resurfaces parking lots and structures, and pours polished concrete and epoxy floors. It has 50 to 60 employees during the high season, from April to October.

There’s plenty of business for the company in the Milwaukee area, Mayer said.

“Given our weather here and the salt and the cold, there’s a lot of deferred maintenance on parking structures that are just falling apart,” he said.

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Creative Maintenance Solutions Inc. and its affiliated real estate holding company CMS Investments LLC have executed a shareholder redemption.

The companies were owned by Don Huber and Tim Gibb, and Huber bought out Gibb’s 50 percent ownership stake. The transaction closed March 13 for an undisclosed price.

Steve Mayer of Milwaukee-based investment bank Franklin Place Capital advised the owners on the transaction. They originally planned on an outright sale.

“We went to the marketplace as if it were a sell-side (transaction). We got back a couple different offers for the business, so we basically validated the enterprise value of the business by doing that,” Mayer said. “One of the shareholders decided he wanted to liquidate his holdings in the company.”

Creative Maintenance Solutions resurfaces parking lots and structures, and pours polished concrete and epoxy floors. It has 50 to 60 employees during the high season, from April to October.

There’s plenty of business for the company in the Milwaukee area, Mayer said.

“Given our weather here and the salt and the cold, there’s a lot of deferred maintenance on parking structures that are just falling apart,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm