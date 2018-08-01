HSI Properties to merge into Fiduciary Real Estate

Schultz to join Milwaukee real estate management firm

by

August 01, 2018, 12:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/hsi-properties-to-merge-into-fiduciary-real-estate/

Brookfield-based HSI Properties LLC plans to merge its operations into Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc., the companies announced today.

Schultz

Fiduciary, founded in 1985, is a multi-family property management and development company with about 7,000 apartments under management.

Real estate and property management firm HSI was established in 2007 by Ryan Schultz, and has a $300 million asset portfolio, including more than 1,000 market-rate apartments and 500,000 square feet of industrial, retail and health care properties.

Schultz, president and chief executive officer of HSI, is the son-in-law of Ted Kellner, co-founder of Fiduciary. Schultz will serve in the role of executive vice president at Fiduciary. He will also be an executive leadership committee member, shareholder and director. Kellner and co-founder William Arpe will retain their roles as executive chairman and chairman, respectively.

“With the addition of HSI’s people to Fiduciary, we have added a strong partner in Ryan and taken an excellent management team under Brett (Miller, president and CEO of Fiduciary) and made it even better,” Kellner said. “I’m excited about the future of Fiduciary with the team we have built.”

HSI Properties’ State Street Station development in Wauwatosa.

“With both organizations being strong developers and owners, there are significant synergies between HSI and Fiduciary, and we are excited to wrap HSI’s principal, Ryan Schultz, and his development team into our operations,” said Miller. “Ryan will be a great partner and play a key role in our organization’s growth and succession plan. We are equally excited about adding HSI’s nearly 1,000 existing residential units into our management portfolio.”

“Joining forces with Fiduciary accomplishes a myriad of strategic objectives,” Schultz said. “This merger will allow us to utilize Fiduciary’s existing platform and infrastructure while leveraging our combined financial strength to grow the company’s diverse portfolio of assets in Wisconsin and beyond. Our combined portfolio will eclipse $1 billion in market value, making Fiduciary the largest Wisconsin-based multifamily owner/operator.”

Brookfield-based HSI Properties LLC plans to merge its operations into Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc., the companies announced today.

Schultz

Fiduciary, founded in 1985, is a multi-family property management and development company with about 7,000 apartments under management.

Real estate and property management firm HSI was established in 2007 by Ryan Schultz, and has a $300 million asset portfolio, including more than 1,000 market-rate apartments and 500,000 square feet of industrial, retail and health care properties.

Schultz, president and chief executive officer of HSI, is the son-in-law of Ted Kellner, co-founder of Fiduciary. Schultz will serve in the role of executive vice president at Fiduciary. He will also be an executive leadership committee member, shareholder and director. Kellner and co-founder William Arpe will retain their roles as executive chairman and chairman, respectively.

“With the addition of HSI’s people to Fiduciary, we have added a strong partner in Ryan and taken an excellent management team under Brett (Miller, president and CEO of Fiduciary) and made it even better,” Kellner said. “I’m excited about the future of Fiduciary with the team we have built.”

HSI Properties’ State Street Station development in Wauwatosa.

“With both organizations being strong developers and owners, there are significant synergies between HSI and Fiduciary, and we are excited to wrap HSI’s principal, Ryan Schultz, and his development team into our operations,” said Miller. “Ryan will be a great partner and play a key role in our organization’s growth and succession plan. We are equally excited about adding HSI’s nearly 1,000 existing residential units into our management portfolio.”

“Joining forces with Fiduciary accomplishes a myriad of strategic objectives,” Schultz said. “This merger will allow us to utilize Fiduciary’s existing platform and infrastructure while leveraging our combined financial strength to grow the company’s diverse portfolio of assets in Wisconsin and beyond. Our combined portfolio will eclipse $1 billion in market value, making Fiduciary the largest Wisconsin-based multifamily owner/operator.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm