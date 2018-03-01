Harley investing in electric motorcycle maker Alta Motors

Companies to collaborate on EV models

by

March 01, 2018, 10:41 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/harley-investing-in-electric-motorcycle-maker-alta-motors/

Harley-Davidson Inc. is making an equity investment in California-based Alta Motors to bolster its efforts to develop electric motorcycle technology, the company announced Thursday.

Harley-Davidson debuted Project Livewire in 2014.

“Alta has demonstrated innovation and expertise in EV and their objectives align closely with ours,” said Matt Levatich, Harley president and chief executive officer. “We each have strengths and capabilities that will be mutually beneficial as we work together to develop cutting-edge electric motorcycles.”

The companies did not disclose the terms of the investment.

Harley first introduced an electric vehicle prototype, called Project LiveWire, in 2014. The company said in January it would launch a production model electric motorcycle informed by LiveWire in 2019.

Alta Motors has already designed and commercialized electric motorcycles, particularly aimed at motocross riders.

“Riders are just beginning to understand the combined benefits of EV today, and our technology continues to progress,” said Marc Fenigstein, Alta Motors chief product officer and co-founder,. “We believe electric motorcycles are the future, and that American companies have an opportunity to lead that future. It’s incredibly exciting that Harley-Davidson, synonymous with motorcycle leadership, shares that vision and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them.”

Levatich said Harley believes electric vehicles will appeal to new and existing riders and “is where global mobility is headed.”

“We intend to be the world leader in the electrification of motorcycles and, at the same time, remain true to our gas and oil roots by continuing to produce a broad portfolio of motorcycles that appeal to all types of riders around the world,” Levatich said.

Harley-Davidson Inc. is making an equity investment in California-based Alta Motors to bolster its efforts to develop electric motorcycle technology, the company announced Thursday.

Harley-Davidson debuted Project Livewire in 2014.

“Alta has demonstrated innovation and expertise in EV and their objectives align closely with ours,” said Matt Levatich, Harley president and chief executive officer. “We each have strengths and capabilities that will be mutually beneficial as we work together to develop cutting-edge electric motorcycles.”

The companies did not disclose the terms of the investment.

Harley first introduced an electric vehicle prototype, called Project LiveWire, in 2014. The company said in January it would launch a production model electric motorcycle informed by LiveWire in 2019.

Alta Motors has already designed and commercialized electric motorcycles, particularly aimed at motocross riders.

“Riders are just beginning to understand the combined benefits of EV today, and our technology continues to progress,” said Marc Fenigstein, Alta Motors chief product officer and co-founder,. “We believe electric motorcycles are the future, and that American companies have an opportunity to lead that future. It’s incredibly exciting that Harley-Davidson, synonymous with motorcycle leadership, shares that vision and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them.”

Levatich said Harley believes electric vehicles will appeal to new and existing riders and “is where global mobility is headed.”

“We intend to be the world leader in the electrification of motorcycles and, at the same time, remain true to our gas and oil roots by continuing to produce a broad portfolio of motorcycles that appeal to all types of riders around the world,” Levatich said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm