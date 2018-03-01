GS Global acquires Weston manufacturer

Mukwonago-based GS Global Resources has acquired Weston-based ADC Custom Products, the companies announced. The transaction closed Feb. 23 for an undisclosed price.

ADC Custom Products makes roll-over and falling-object protective structures for machine operators in the construction, forestry, mining, agriculture, utility, and oil and gas industries. It has 35 employees.

GS Global provides technology and innovation transfer in fluid power and electronic control, serving industrial and mobile original equipment manufacturers. It makes configurable cabs with electronics and hydraulics, and its integrated systems have the added benefit of reducing the number of suppliers OEMs rely on. It has 120 employees, and in 2016 moved its headquarters from New Berlin to a 115,000-square-foot campus in Mukwonago.

The acquisition will enhance GS’ development cycle and production line efficiency, the company said.

“Acquiring this highly-specialized technical knowledge of designing and building structures to protect machine operators reduces cost, decreases engineering effort and time, and streamlines manufacturing processes for OEMs,” said John Thornton, president of GS Global Resources, in a statement

ADC is now a subsidiary of GS, and has been renamed ADC Equipment Innovations. All of its employees will be retained, and will continue to work out of its Weston facility. ADC was sold in an all-cash transaction by Joe Yelle and Steve Deringer. Yelle will remain involved as head of operations, managing the day-to-day operations in Weston. Deringer will exit the business, Thornton said.

“We’re going to expand the production offering a little bit. Keeping the manufacturing in Weston allows us to grow a little bit from a product standpoint and from manufacturing capacity,” Thornton said in an interview.