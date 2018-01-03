Greg Casper acquires The Financial Group

Plans to expand Sheboygan financial planning firm

January 03, 2018, 2:03 PM

Greg Casper, CFP, has acquired Sheboygan-based financial planning company The Financial Group Inc.

The transaction was financed by Investors Community Bank and the City of Sheboygan Economic Development Loan Program. The sale price was not disclosed. According to state records, Casper became the company’s registered agent Dec. 31.

Casper was previously a minority partner at TFG. He is also president of the Sheboygan County Estate Planning Council. According to his LinkedIn profile, Casper has worked at TFG since 2014, and previously worked as an insurance professional and then financial advisor at MassMutual Financial Group in Madison. He also has worked as a financial paraplanner/client service representative at Filbrandt & Co. in Middleton, and as a personal banker and then assistant branch manager at Associated Bank in Madison. Casper attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for agricultural business journalism. He holds certified financial planner and chartered life underwriter designations.

TFG offers retirement, insurance, investment and estate planning services. Casper plans to hire additional employees to reach more clients and increase TFG’s outreach, according to the announcement. The company’s website currently lists four employees.

“It is a pleasure being a business owner in Sheboygan County,” Casper said in a statement. “Having spent my formative years here and now raising a family, it is a pleasure being a part of something that provides great benefit to individuals and families to enhance their quality of life.”

Casper declined to provide additional information about the transaction.

