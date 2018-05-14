Granular executives help launch digital marketing agency

Several executives from Milwaukee-based pay-per-click digital marketing firm Granular LLC have invested in a new search engine optimization-focused digital marketing agency called Momentic LLC.

Granular president Jordon Meyer; vice president Steve Kroll; founding partner and board member Scott Alderton; and founding partner and board member Peter Liesch have invested in the new startup. Ben LeFort, who established Momentic in November, also invested in the company. The parties declined to disclose specific investment amounts.

Momentic specializes in helping companies improve their websites’ priority in search engine results through SEO. LeFort formerly served as a marketing and SEO consultant at the firm he founded, Dolomite Marketing. Before that, LeFort was SEO client services manager at Menomonee Falls-based internet marketing firm Rocket Clicks, and was previously communication and public information manager at Milwaukee food savings organization SHARE. He holds a bachelor’s in English literature from Grinnell College.

The new SEO-focused agency was established in part because Granular had received a number of requests for SEO services and often referred those clients to LeFort at Dolomite.

“To the layperson, search engine optimization and pay-per-click look very similar, but in reality the skillset you hire for and the types of decisions you make, the relationship and investment, are very different,” Kroll said.

In addition, the temptation would be to cross-sell the services if Granular offered them both, which may not be a fit for all companies, he said.

“In 2017, we started actively referring SEO work to Ben’s consulting practice,” Meyer said. “The feedback we received from our network we referred his way was overwhelmingly positive. Helping start Momentic made a lot of sense.”

“I saw the positive response from clients I consulted with that appreciated my transparent, white-hat approach to SEO,” said LeFort, president of Momentic. “When Jordon and Steve approached me last year about taking my experience from consulting to the next level and pitched the idea of me building the SEO-only agency we all wished existed but didn’t, I got really excited.”

Momentic is located at 318 N. Milwaukee St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. In addition to LeFort, it has one other full-time employee.