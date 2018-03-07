Gramann Reporting acquired by U.S. Legal Support

Milwaukee-based Gramann Reporting Ltd. has been acquired by U.S. Legal Support Inc.

The transaction closed Feb. 26 for an undisclosed price.

Gramann, a court reporting firm, was established in 1982 and has a second office in Madison. It provides real-time reporting, videoconferencing, synchronized transcripts, transcription services, legal video and trial presentation. The company was sold by Bob Gramann.

Houston-based U.S. Legal Support has more than 75 offices across the country, and employs more than 4,500 court reporters. It offers litigation services including court reporting, record retrieval, eDiscovery and trial services to major corporations and law firms.

Gramann said U.S. Legal Support has retained 11 of the company’s 29 employees, including himself in a client relations role. The remaining employees will become independent contractors in accordance with the acquiring company’s workforce model.

“I had been doing succession planning and trying to get things solidified for my future,” Gramann said. “I will be 65 next year and I just wanted to take control or take charge of where retirement was going, and with the economy being good, it seemed like a good time to express interest in suitors.”

Gramann plans to stay on for at least one year.

“We are extremely pleased to have the incredible team at Gramann Reporting join U.S. Legal Support,” said Charles Schugart, president and chief executive officer of U.S. Legal Support, in a statement. “Bob Gramann is a highly-respected member of both the Wisconsin and national court reporting communities. We’re honored that he chose to partner with us. With his continued involvement in the business, we look forward to providing Midwest clients with the excellent service that Gramann Reporting is known for.”