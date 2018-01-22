Gorilly Goods to expand production with addition of Supernola

Organic snack manufacturer Gorilly Goods is set to expand production at its headquarters in Jackson, in Washington County.

The company has agreed to be acquired by newly formed health-focused snack holding company Evolve Brands LLC. As part of the deal, expected to close in February for an undisclosed price, Evolve would also acquire Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Supernola and consolidate both companies’ operations in Jackson.

Gorilly Goods, launched by Stephen and Chris McDiarmid in 2012, makes a line of raw, on-the-go snacks that come in both savory and sweet flavors. Among the non-GMO ingredients are fruits, nuts, seeds and greens. The products are distributed in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, and in a few other stores nationally. Locally, they’re sold at Outpost Natural Foods, Sendik’s and Woodman’s stores.

In 2016, the McDiarmids sold 51 percent of Gorilly to Canadian company Nature’s Path, the largest organic breakfast and snack food firm in North America. It’s not clear whether Nature’s Path would sell its ownership stake in this transaction.

As of 2016, Gorilly had nine employees at a 6,500-square-foot facility that was operating at about 25 percent of its capacity. It expected to triple its capacity in that factory with the Nature’s Path investment.

Supernola makes four flavors of granola snacks containing superfoods that are certified for the Paleo diet. Its founder, Cindy Poiesz, owns Evolve Brands along with Frank Jimenez, a consumer packaged goods entrepreneur.

Supernola will be rebranded and sold at regional, national and alternative retailers along with Gorilly Goods. It will be manufactured at Gorilly’s gluten-, grain-, dairy- and peanut-free facility. Evolve will focus on marketing the brands to healthy snack consumers.

“Gorilly Goods and Supernola are a match made in heaven,” Jimenez said. “While each brand has different targeted audiences, the synergy afforded by these brands is extraordinary.”

“The Gorilly Goods and Supernola brands align perfectly with EVOLVE’s mission to actively create a better world through better food that is nutrient-dense, delicious and convenient,” Poiesz said.