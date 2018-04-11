GenoPalate closes on seed funding round

Startup plans to hire more employees, improve technology

by

April 11, 2018, 12:12 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/genopalate-closes-on-seed-funding-round/

Brookfield-based GenoPalate Inc. has completed a $307,000 seed funding round.

Sherry Zhang presents GenoPalate to Golden Angels Investors.

The company, which provides nutrition recommendations for individuals based on a DNA analysis it performs, raised the funds from six investors.

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor was the lead investor. The organization invests up to $140,000 in startups that participate in its 12-week program. GenoPalate completed gener8tor in the fall.

BrightStar Wisconsin was also an investor, providing $50,000.

GenoPalate was initially aiming for a $400,000 funding round. Up until this point, the startup has been bootstrapped by founder Sherry Zhang.

With the proceeds of the seed round, she plans to enhance GenoPalate’s technology, increase its data security and hire more employees.

“We will build a team,” Zhang said. “We have recruited two other full-time employees and there’s other part-timers. We’re still actively recruiting.”

Late this summer, GenoPalate plans to roll out a second generation of its software platform, making the user interface more user-friendly.

Brookfield-based GenoPalate Inc. has completed a $307,000 seed funding round.

Sherry Zhang presents GenoPalate to Golden Angels Investors.

The company, which provides nutrition recommendations for individuals based on a DNA analysis it performs, raised the funds from six investors.

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor was the lead investor. The organization invests up to $140,000 in startups that participate in its 12-week program. GenoPalate completed gener8tor in the fall.

BrightStar Wisconsin was also an investor, providing $50,000.

GenoPalate was initially aiming for a $400,000 funding round. Up until this point, the startup has been bootstrapped by founder Sherry Zhang.

With the proceeds of the seed round, she plans to enhance GenoPalate’s technology, increase its data security and hire more employees.

“We will build a team,” Zhang said. “We have recruited two other full-time employees and there’s other part-timers. We’re still actively recruiting.”

Late this summer, GenoPalate plans to roll out a second generation of its software platform, making the user interface more user-friendly.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am