GenoPalate closes on seed funding round

Brookfield-based GenoPalate Inc. has completed a $307,000 seed funding round.

The company, which provides nutrition recommendations for individuals based on a DNA analysis it performs, raised the funds from six investors.

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor was the lead investor. The organization invests up to $140,000 in startups that participate in its 12-week program. GenoPalate completed gener8tor in the fall.

BrightStar Wisconsin was also an investor, providing $50,000.

GenoPalate was initially aiming for a $400,000 funding round. Up until this point, the startup has been bootstrapped by founder Sherry Zhang.

With the proceeds of the seed round, she plans to enhance GenoPalate’s technology, increase its data security and hire more employees.

“We will build a team,” Zhang said. “We have recruited two other full-time employees and there’s other part-timers. We’re still actively recruiting.”

Late this summer, GenoPalate plans to roll out a second generation of its software platform, making the user interface more user-friendly.