Generac completes acquisition of Selmec

Waukesha-based Generac Holdings Inc. has completed its previously announced acquisition of Mexico City-based Selmec Equipos Industriales S.A. de C.V. and its subsidiaries from private equity fund Enesa Energia S.A. de C.V. and Enesa S.A. de C.V.

Generac, founded in 1959, manufactures generators and engine-powered products for the residential, light commercial and industrial markets. In the acquisition, it will take on the power generator product and after-sale support services from the Selmec business.

Founded in 1941, Selmec manufactures industrial generators of between 10 kW and 2,750 kW, as well as natural gas and LP gas generators from 30 kW to 400 kW. The company, which also provides engineering, procurement, implementation, operation and maintenance for power generation and management, has about 300 employees. It has about 100,000 square feet of production space.

Generac has not yet disclosed the transaction price for the Selmec acquisition.