Generac completes acquisition of Selmec

June 04, 2018

Waukesha-based Generac Holdings Inc. has completed its previously announced acquisition of Mexico City-based Selmec Equipos Industriales S.A. de C.V. and its subsidiaries from private equity fund Enesa Energia S.A. de C.V. and Enesa S.A. de C.V.

Generac’s headquarters in Waukesha.

Generac, founded in 1959, manufactures generators and engine-powered products for the residential, light commercial and industrial markets. In the acquisition, it will take on the power generator product and after-sale support services from the Selmec business.

Founded in 1941, Selmec manufactures industrial generators of between 10 kW and 2,750 kW, as well as natural gas and LP gas generators from 30 kW to 400 kW. The company, which also provides engineering, procurement, implementation, operation and maintenance for power generation and management, has about 300 employees. It has about 100,000 square feet of production space.

Generac has not yet disclosed the transaction price for the Selmec acquisition.

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

