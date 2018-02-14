Gardner Denver acquires Finnish firm for $93 million

Runtech Systems to expand flow control, vacuum and pressure capabilities

by

February 14, 2018, 1:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/gardner-denver-acquires-finnish-firm-for-93-million/

Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired Kolho, Finland-based Runtech Systems Oy for about $93 million in cash on hand.

Vicente Reynal

Runtech makes turbo vacuum technology systems and optimization solutions used in process-oriented industrial applications, especially by tissue, board, paper and pulp machines.

Gardner Denver makes flow control and compression equipment and aftermarket parts for mission-critical applications, such as drilling pumps and fracking valves, in the industrial, energy and medical sectors. It has about 6,400 employees working at more than 38 manufacturing plants and more than 30 service and repair centers across the world.

Runtech will be integrated into Gardner Denver’s Industrials division. The acquisition is expected to expand Gardner Denver’s capabilities and technology in flow control, vacuum and pressure solutions.

“Runtech is a market-leader with a history of innovation, excellent customer relationships and strong talent with deep market expertise,” said Vicente Reynal, chief executive officer of Gardner Denver. “This transaction is aligned with our strategy of leveraging core, mission critical technologies to drive growth and build additional value at acquired companies. Runtech’s technology will enable expansion into new and attractive markets. It is a great addition to the Gardner Denver family.”

“This is exciting time for our customers and employees,” said Kimmo Loippo, chairman and co-founder of Runtech. “Both companies are aligned, with an entrepreneurial mindset and a passion for developing innovative, customer-focused solutions.

A representative of Gardner Denver could not immediately be reached for additional information.

Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired Kolho, Finland-based Runtech Systems Oy for about $93 million in cash on hand.

Vicente Reynal

Runtech makes turbo vacuum technology systems and optimization solutions used in process-oriented industrial applications, especially by tissue, board, paper and pulp machines.

Gardner Denver makes flow control and compression equipment and aftermarket parts for mission-critical applications, such as drilling pumps and fracking valves, in the industrial, energy and medical sectors. It has about 6,400 employees working at more than 38 manufacturing plants and more than 30 service and repair centers across the world.

Runtech will be integrated into Gardner Denver’s Industrials division. The acquisition is expected to expand Gardner Denver’s capabilities and technology in flow control, vacuum and pressure solutions.

“Runtech is a market-leader with a history of innovation, excellent customer relationships and strong talent with deep market expertise,” said Vicente Reynal, chief executive officer of Gardner Denver. “This transaction is aligned with our strategy of leveraging core, mission critical technologies to drive growth and build additional value at acquired companies. Runtech’s technology will enable expansion into new and attractive markets. It is a great addition to the Gardner Denver family.”

“This is exciting time for our customers and employees,” said Kimmo Loippo, chairman and co-founder of Runtech. “Both companies are aligned, with an entrepreneurial mindset and a passion for developing innovative, customer-focused solutions.

A representative of Gardner Denver could not immediately be reached for additional information.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm