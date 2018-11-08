Gardner Denver acquires Canadian firm

Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. announced that it has acquired Barrie, Ontario-based DV Systems Inc.

DV Systems is a manufacturer of rotary screw and piston compressors and associated aftermarket parts. Gardner Denver manufactures flow control and compression equipment. DV Systems will be part of Gardner Denver’s Industrials segment.

“DV Systems is a Canadian market-leader with a history of innovative products, strong talent and excellent customer relationships,” said Vicente Reynal, Gardner Denver chief executive officer. “This transaction is aligned with our strategy of leveraging core, mission critical technologies in attractive markets to drive ongoing profitable growth.”

“We are very excited for DV Systems to be part of the Gardner Denver family,” said Bogdan Markiel, DV Systems CEO. “As part of Gardner Denver, DV Systems will be well-positioned to expand into new markets and expand the product portfolio that has made us a leader in the Canadian market.”