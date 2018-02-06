Franklin Place Capital completes first sale

CirrusOne sold to Outbox Systems

by

February 06, 2018, 1:38 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/franklin-place-capital-completes-first-sale/

Milwaukee-based investment bank Franklin Place Capital has completed its first transaction, advising CirrusOne LLC in its sale to Outbox Systems Inc. The transaction closed Feb. 5 for an undisclosed price.

Steve Mayer Franklin Place Capital

Steve Mayer

San Francisco-based CirrusOne provides solutions for complex CPQ (cost price quote) and billing applications. It also has offices in Chicago and Georgia. It has about 40 employees.

“This will be fifth acquisition this company’s made in the last two years,” said Steve Mayer, founder and managing partner of Franklin Place. “I don’t think there’s going to be any headcount reduction.”

Sandy, Utah-based Outbox Systems (trade name Simplus) also specializes in CPQ, particularly in Salesforce. It has offices in 10 U.S. cities, and the Phillipines. It has about 150 employees.

The acquisition will provide added expertise in Oracle, as well as a broader customer base and a consultant training program.

“(Cirrus) had Fortune 500 customers that the buyer did not have, as well as some what I would call consulting type intellectual property called PS Principals, which is really guidance on how to train and acclimate and bring consultants up to speed very quickly in an organizational setting,” Mayer said.

Franklin Place Capital was founded in April 2017 by Steve Mayer and his son, Christopher Mayer.

“I had the pleasure to work with Steve and Chris to help us navigate the acquisition of our company,” said John Pora, chief operations officer at CirrusOne. “As first-time entrepreneurs, it was critical that we had strong guidance to ensure we were successful. I cannot thank Steve enough for keeping us on task, organizing the M&A process, providing exceptional guidance and getting us to the close.”

Milwaukee-based investment bank Franklin Place Capital has completed its first transaction, advising CirrusOne LLC in its sale to Outbox Systems Inc. The transaction closed Feb. 5 for an undisclosed price.

Steve Mayer Franklin Place Capital

Steve Mayer

San Francisco-based CirrusOne provides solutions for complex CPQ (cost price quote) and billing applications. It also has offices in Chicago and Georgia. It has about 40 employees.

“This will be fifth acquisition this company’s made in the last two years,” said Steve Mayer, founder and managing partner of Franklin Place. “I don’t think there’s going to be any headcount reduction.”

Sandy, Utah-based Outbox Systems (trade name Simplus) also specializes in CPQ, particularly in Salesforce. It has offices in 10 U.S. cities, and the Phillipines. It has about 150 employees.

The acquisition will provide added expertise in Oracle, as well as a broader customer base and a consultant training program.

“(Cirrus) had Fortune 500 customers that the buyer did not have, as well as some what I would call consulting type intellectual property called PS Principals, which is really guidance on how to train and acclimate and bring consultants up to speed very quickly in an organizational setting,” Mayer said.

Franklin Place Capital was founded in April 2017 by Steve Mayer and his son, Christopher Mayer.

“I had the pleasure to work with Steve and Chris to help us navigate the acquisition of our company,” said John Pora, chief operations officer at CirrusOne. “As first-time entrepreneurs, it was critical that we had strong guidance to ensure we were successful. I cannot thank Steve enough for keeping us on task, organizing the M&A process, providing exceptional guidance and getting us to the close.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm