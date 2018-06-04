Franklin garden center sold to bank in sheriff’s sale

Nature's Nook Garden Center has been in foreclosure since 2016

by

June 04, 2018, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/franklin-garden-center-sold-to-bank-in-sheriffs-sale/

Nature’s Nook Garden Center in Franklin was sold in a sheriff’s sale to Tri City National Bank, according to state records.

The garden center, located at 9801 S. 27th St., just south of Ryan Road, was established in 1949. It was owned by Stephen and Rose Roeske of Waukesha.

Wisconsin Circuit Court records show the business was foreclosed on in March 2016.

The Roeskes and their attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Calls and emails to Nature’s Nook Monday were not answered.

The property sold for $710,000, according to state records. It is assessed by Milwaukee County for $1.4 million.

The garden center sits on 23 acres of land, which is valued at $1 million.

Several lawsuits have filed against the business in recent. In March, Mariani Nursery in Kenosha was awarded a $15,156 judgement against Nature’s Nook Garden Center, according to court records.

 

Nature’s Nook Garden Center in Franklin was sold in a sheriff’s sale to Tri City National Bank, according to state records.

The garden center, located at 9801 S. 27th St., just south of Ryan Road, was established in 1949. It was owned by Stephen and Rose Roeske of Waukesha.

Wisconsin Circuit Court records show the business was foreclosed on in March 2016.

The Roeskes and their attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Calls and emails to Nature’s Nook Monday were not answered.

The property sold for $710,000, according to state records. It is assessed by Milwaukee County for $1.4 million.

The garden center sits on 23 acres of land, which is valued at $1 million.

Several lawsuits have filed against the business in recent. In March, Mariani Nursery in Kenosha was awarded a $15,156 judgement against Nature’s Nook Garden Center, according to court records.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm