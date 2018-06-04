Franklin garden center sold to bank in sheriff’s sale

Nature’s Nook Garden Center in Franklin was sold in a sheriff’s sale to Tri City National Bank, according to state records.

The garden center, located at 9801 S. 27th St., just south of Ryan Road, was established in 1949. It was owned by Stephen and Rose Roeske of Waukesha.

Wisconsin Circuit Court records show the business was foreclosed on in March 2016.

The Roeskes and their attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Calls and emails to Nature’s Nook Monday were not answered.

The property sold for $710,000, according to state records. It is assessed by Milwaukee County for $1.4 million.

The garden center sits on 23 acres of land, which is valued at $1 million.

Several lawsuits have filed against the business in recent. In March, Mariani Nursery in Kenosha was awarded a $15,156 judgement against Nature’s Nook Garden Center, according to court records.