Fiserv to sell part of Lending Solutions business for $395 million

Warburg Pincus to take majority stake

by

February 07, 2018, 10:46 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/fiserv-to-sell-part-of-lending-solutions-business-for-395-million/

Brookfield-based financial services technology developer Fiserv Inc. has agreed to sell the majority stake in its Lending Solutions business to private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC for $395 million.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

New York-based Warburg Pincus has agreed to acquire a 55 percent share of the business, and Fiserv will retain a 45 percent equity interest. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter.

Lending Solutions develops technology platforms for auto loan origination, servicing and processing. It also offers systems for mortgage and consumer loan servicing. The joint venture will include the auto loan origination and servicing, and the LoanServ mortgage and consumer loan servicing platform. Not included are the Secure Lending product for e-contracting and the UniFi mortgage origination platform.

Fiserv said its business will benefit from the private equity firm’s experience in driving growth at financial technology businesses.

“We are pleased to partner with Fiserv and the Lending Solutions leadership team on this new joint venture, which brings together two leading businesses that provide mission-critical solutions to a growing and attractive client base,” said Jim Neary, managing director at Warburg Pincus. “We see meaningful opportunity to further build this business into a leading platform in automotive and mortgage lending technology.”

Bret Leech, president of Fiserv Lending Solutions, will remain in his role.

“Fiserv is committed to delivering value for clients, and we expect this partnership with Warburg Pincus to further enhance service and innovation across the lending marketplace,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv, in a statement. “In addition, we will continue to provide integration advantages to ensure that our collective clients get the best of both organizations to provide differentiated value for our clients, associates and shareholders.”

Fiserv is scheduled to release the results of its fourth quarter of 2017 later today.

Brookfield-based financial services technology developer Fiserv Inc. has agreed to sell the majority stake in its Lending Solutions business to private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC for $395 million.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

New York-based Warburg Pincus has agreed to acquire a 55 percent share of the business, and Fiserv will retain a 45 percent equity interest. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter.

Lending Solutions develops technology platforms for auto loan origination, servicing and processing. It also offers systems for mortgage and consumer loan servicing. The joint venture will include the auto loan origination and servicing, and the LoanServ mortgage and consumer loan servicing platform. Not included are the Secure Lending product for e-contracting and the UniFi mortgage origination platform.

Fiserv said its business will benefit from the private equity firm’s experience in driving growth at financial technology businesses.

“We are pleased to partner with Fiserv and the Lending Solutions leadership team on this new joint venture, which brings together two leading businesses that provide mission-critical solutions to a growing and attractive client base,” said Jim Neary, managing director at Warburg Pincus. “We see meaningful opportunity to further build this business into a leading platform in automotive and mortgage lending technology.”

Bret Leech, president of Fiserv Lending Solutions, will remain in his role.

“Fiserv is committed to delivering value for clients, and we expect this partnership with Warburg Pincus to further enhance service and innovation across the lending marketplace,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv, in a statement. “In addition, we will continue to provide integration advantages to ensure that our collective clients get the best of both organizations to provide differentiated value for our clients, associates and shareholders.”

Fiserv is scheduled to release the results of its fourth quarter of 2017 later today.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm