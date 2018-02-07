Fiserv profit soars on tax law

Plans to invest additional capital

by

February 07, 2018, 5:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/fiserv-profit-soars-on-tax-law/

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. today reported its fourth quarter and full-year earnings.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

The company reported fourth quarter net income of $546 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, up from $215 million, or 98 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016, driven in part by a $275 million tax benefit from the new federal tax law.

Fiserv expects an effective tax rate of 22 to 23 percent in 2018. It plans to use the additional capital to increase its investments over the next couple of years and “take a holistic view of employee benefit plans.”

Fourth-quarter operating income was $425 million, up from $375 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Revenue totaled $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $1.4 billion in the same period a year ago. Fourth quarter revenue benefited from a 7 percent growth in the Payments segment, 4 percent growth in the Financial segment.

For the full year, Fiserv reported net income of $1.2 billion, or $5.71 per diluted share, up from $930 million, or $4.15 per share, in 2016. Its 2017 operating income was $1.5 billion, up from $1.4 billion in the prior year.

Yabuki

Full-year revenue was $5.7 billion, up from $5.5 billion in 2016.

“Fourth quarter results were excellent across the board and contributed to us meeting each of our financial objectives for the year,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv, in a call with analysts. “The performance in the quarter led to a 22 percent increase in adjusted earnings per share, capping our 32nd consecutive year of double-digit growth.”

Yabuki also announced chief operating officer Mark Ernst will be retiring.

This morning, Fiserv announced it will sell part of its Lending Solutions business for $395 million.

The company also has been evaluating the development of a new headquarters, and as of August had narrowed its search to three potential spots in the Milwaukee area, while leaving its options open for other states. It has not addressed the search since that point.

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. today reported its fourth quarter and full-year earnings.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

The company reported fourth quarter net income of $546 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, up from $215 million, or 98 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016, driven in part by a $275 million tax benefit from the new federal tax law.

Fiserv expects an effective tax rate of 22 to 23 percent in 2018. It plans to use the additional capital to increase its investments over the next couple of years and “take a holistic view of employee benefit plans.”

Fourth-quarter operating income was $425 million, up from $375 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Revenue totaled $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $1.4 billion in the same period a year ago. Fourth quarter revenue benefited from a 7 percent growth in the Payments segment, 4 percent growth in the Financial segment.

For the full year, Fiserv reported net income of $1.2 billion, or $5.71 per diluted share, up from $930 million, or $4.15 per share, in 2016. Its 2017 operating income was $1.5 billion, up from $1.4 billion in the prior year.

Yabuki

Full-year revenue was $5.7 billion, up from $5.5 billion in 2016.

“Fourth quarter results were excellent across the board and contributed to us meeting each of our financial objectives for the year,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv, in a call with analysts. “The performance in the quarter led to a 22 percent increase in adjusted earnings per share, capping our 32nd consecutive year of double-digit growth.”

Yabuki also announced chief operating officer Mark Ernst will be retiring.

This morning, Fiserv announced it will sell part of its Lending Solutions business for $395 million.

The company also has been evaluating the development of a new headquarters, and as of August had narrowed its search to three potential spots in the Milwaukee area, while leaving its options open for other states. It has not addressed the search since that point.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm