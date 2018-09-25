Fiserv plans to acquire Elan unit for $690 million

Transaction would bring MoneyPass under umbrella of Brookfield firm

by

September 25, 2018, 10:48 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/fiserv-plans-to-acquire-elan-unit-for-690-million/

Brookfield-based financial services technology developer Fiserv Inc. announced today it plans to acquire a unit of Elan Financial Services for $690 million.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

Elan, a division of U.S. Bancorp with $170 million in annual revenue, has agreed to sell its debit card processing, ATM Managed Services and MoneyPass program to Fiserv, pending regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Fiserv expects the addition of the Elan unit would enhance its debit card processing capabilities, while adding new mobile and digital payment options to its suite of products. MoneyPass is the second-largest fee-free network in the U.S., encompassing 33,000 ATMs.

“We continue to see opportunities for financial institutions to enhance the card-based payments they provide to their customers in an always-on, anytime access world,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv. “This acquisition expands our capabilities and provides additional expertise, which together should enhance the value we provide our clients. We look forward to welcoming the Elan team to Fiserv.”

“We believe this sale is the right thing to do for the bank and our customers,” said Tim Welsh, vice chairman, Consumer Banking Sales and Support at U.S. Bank. “Our customers will now benefit from the long-term commitment Fiserv has for this business and its clients and U.S. Bank will benefit as we continue to reinvest in our core businesses.”

Brookfield-based financial services technology developer Fiserv Inc. announced today it plans to acquire a unit of Elan Financial Services for $690 million.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

Elan, a division of U.S. Bancorp with $170 million in annual revenue, has agreed to sell its debit card processing, ATM Managed Services and MoneyPass program to Fiserv, pending regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Fiserv expects the addition of the Elan unit would enhance its debit card processing capabilities, while adding new mobile and digital payment options to its suite of products. MoneyPass is the second-largest fee-free network in the U.S., encompassing 33,000 ATMs.

“We continue to see opportunities for financial institutions to enhance the card-based payments they provide to their customers in an always-on, anytime access world,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv. “This acquisition expands our capabilities and provides additional expertise, which together should enhance the value we provide our clients. We look forward to welcoming the Elan team to Fiserv.”

“We believe this sale is the right thing to do for the bank and our customers,” said Tim Welsh, vice chairman, Consumer Banking Sales and Support at U.S. Bank. “Our customers will now benefit from the long-term commitment Fiserv has for this business and its clients and U.S. Bank will benefit as we continue to reinvest in our core businesses.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm