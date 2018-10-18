First Business Trust & Investments names new president

Brendan Freeman hired to replace Joan Burke

October 18, 2018, 12:47 PM

Brendan Freeman has been hired as president of First Business Trust & Investments, managing private wealth management services in the Milwaukee, Madison, northeast Wisconsin and Kansas City markets.

Joan Burke, who was president of the First Business Bank division for 17 years, has been named chair of the trust committee as the company initiates a succession plan. Burke helped expand the trust division to more than $1.6 billion in assets under management.

Freeman has more than 20 years of experience in private wealth management and banking, most recently as regional wealth executive at Regions Bank in St. Louis. Freeman previously was president of private banking and advisory services at Enterprise Bank & Trust in Clayton, Missouri; a private client advisor for U.S. Trust at Bank of America Private Wealth Management; a private client advisor at Strong Capital Management; and an analyst at Miller Brewing Co.

“We greatly appreciate Joan’s dedication to building and leading such a highly regarded team of experts within First Business Trust & Investments,” said Corey Chambas, chief executive officer of First Business Financial Services Inc. “Joan accepted nothing but the best for our clients, and our standards remain consistent as we welcome Brendan as president.”

“I’m very pleased to join First Business Trust & Investments, and grateful for the opportunity to work with such high caliber clients and the experts on our team,” Freeman said. “It speaks volumes of Joan Burke’s leadership that our client satisfaction survey numbers are consistently near 100 percent. It’s an honor to earn the trust of our respected clients, and we plan to continue that tradition.”

