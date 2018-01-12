First American completes acquisition of Southport Bank

Kenosha bank becomes part of Chicago-area bank

by

January 12, 2018, 12:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/first-american-completes-acquisition-of-southport-bank/

Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based First American Bank has completed its previously announced acquisition of Kenosha-based Southport Bank.

Weyers

Southport has about $247.7 million in total loans and about $233.4 million in total deposits. It has about 50 employees at three locations in Kenosha County.

First American has about $1.3 billion in total loans and about $2.4 billion in total deposits. It has about 600 employees at 50 locations; 49 are in the Chicago area and one is in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Southport Bank branding and systems will be changed over to First American in February. First American plans to send mailings to customers informing them of changes. Updates will also be laid out at firstambank.com/southport.

This is First American’s first expansion into Wisconsin. It now has 53 branches.

Russ Weyers, president and chief executive officer of Southport, will continue in his leadership role, serving as Wisconsin regional president for First American.

“Our goal is to provide a smooth transition, while providing access to more sophisticated products and services that will make your day-to-day banking more convenient than ever,” Weyers said.

There were some redundant positions at the two banks, and fewer than 20 employees are affected, said Thomas Wells, chairman and chief executive officer of First American.

“There will be a number of people that will be able to be used within First American, so we’re quite pleased with that,” Wells said.

Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based First American Bank has completed its previously announced acquisition of Kenosha-based Southport Bank.

Weyers

Southport has about $247.7 million in total loans and about $233.4 million in total deposits. It has about 50 employees at three locations in Kenosha County.

First American has about $1.3 billion in total loans and about $2.4 billion in total deposits. It has about 600 employees at 50 locations; 49 are in the Chicago area and one is in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Southport Bank branding and systems will be changed over to First American in February. First American plans to send mailings to customers informing them of changes. Updates will also be laid out at firstambank.com/southport.

This is First American’s first expansion into Wisconsin. It now has 53 branches.

Russ Weyers, president and chief executive officer of Southport, will continue in his leadership role, serving as Wisconsin regional president for First American.

“Our goal is to provide a smooth transition, while providing access to more sophisticated products and services that will make your day-to-day banking more convenient than ever,” Weyers said.

There were some redundant positions at the two banks, and fewer than 20 employees are affected, said Thomas Wells, chairman and chief executive officer of First American.

“There will be a number of people that will be able to be used within First American, so we’re quite pleased with that,” Wells said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am