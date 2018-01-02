Elkhorn Chemical acquired by OfficePro

Increases focus on janitorial and packaging supplies

January 02, 2018, 11:45 AM

Janesville-based OfficePro has acquired Elkhorn-based Elkhorn Chemical & Packaging.

Elkhorn Chemical & Packaging distributes janitorial, safety and packaging supplies. It was founded in 1946. The company was sold Dec. 8 for an undisclosed price by Mike Butler, president, who will depart the combined firm.

OfficePro, founded in 2003, sells office, breakroom and janitorial supplies, as well as new and used furniture and services including paper shredding, inventory management and coffee service. With the acquisition, OfficePro is among the largest area suppliers of office and janitorial supplies.

As the office supply industry contracts about 4 percent per year, OfficePro has been increasing its focus on janitorial and packaging supplies, which are growth areas, said Andrew Iverson, vice president at OfficePro. The acquisition will allow the combined firm to sell more of those products at more competitive prices, he said.

“We started our business focusing on fulfilling the needs of the front office,” said Jamin Arn, president of OfficePro. “Now we are fulfilling our customers’ needs from the front office, to the breakroom, to the warehouse. This deal will allow us to diversify, grow and be even more competitive.”

Aside from Butler, Elkhorn Chemical’s leadership team will remain in place and it will operate independently, OfficePro said. All 20 of its employees are being retained at the existing location. OfficePro now has 46 employees and clients across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

“Elkhorn Chemical will be in good hands under the direction and leadership of Jamin Arn and his team,” Butler said. “I look forward to seeing the future of Elkhorn Chemical and OfficePro.”

Celebrating business growth

