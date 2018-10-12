Elkay Interior Systems acquires Asian seating and décor business

Assets purchased from The Marketing Store

October 12, 2018, 11:58 AM

Milwaukee-based Elkay Interior Systems has acquired the Asian seating and décor business of Chicago-based The Marketing Store.

Elkay Interior Systems provides seating, decor and fixtures for major restaurants, including McDonald’s

The deal includes operations in Hong Kong and mainland China and will strengthen the ability of EIS to serve international customers expanding branded retail operations in Asia, the company said.

Elkay Interior Systems specializes in providing branding, seating, décor and fixtures for the restaurant, retail, hospitality and education markets. The company was acquired in early 2017 by Oak Brook, Illinois-based Elkay Manufacturing.

“We’ve been on a tremendous growth path since being acquired by Elkay in 2017,” said Tony Lutz, EIS vice president and general manager. “In February, 2017, we integrated the commercial arm of Elkay’s business in Mexico to form Elkay Interior Systems, Latin America…and today we are taking a major step forward in our strategic expansion into the Asia markets, which is key to supporting the international growth strategies of our global clientele.”

Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

